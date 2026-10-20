Ranji Trophy 2026: Sarfaraz Khan hits 154 as Mumbai take big lead against Himachal Pradesh

Star player Sarfaraz Khan's impressive knock of 154 runs helped Mumbai to take the lead over Himachal Pradesh in Ranji Trophy 2026 game.

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Sarfaraz Khan's 154 runs vs Himachal Pradesh in Ranji Trophy 2026 (Image - X)

Mumbai had a good day with the bat against Himachal Pradesh, their Ranji Trophy 2026 match at the Luhnu Cricket Ground in Bilaspur. Sarfaraz Khan scored 154 runs while Akash Anand made 117 runs. Their strong batting helped Mumbai reach 528/8 before the team decided to end its innings. Mumbai are now in a strong position, while Himachal Pradesh still have a big gap to cover.

Sarfaraz played a long and useful innings of 154 runs from 228 balls. He hit 19 fours during his stay at the crease. The Mumbai batter continued to score runs and put pressure on the Himachal Pradesh bowlers. He had started the day with 139 runs and added more runs to his score before getting out.

Akash Anand also played an important role for Mumbai. He scored 117 runs from 239 balls, hit 14 fours. He stayed at the crease for a long time and helped his team add more runs to the total. His partnership with Sarfaraz played a big part in Mumbai reaching a strong score.

Sarfaraz and Siddhesh Lad also added 68 runs for the fourth wicket. Lad scored 87 runs and helped Mumbai keep the scoreboard moving. After that Sarfaraz joined Akash Anand, and the pair added 210 runs for the fifth wicket. This partnership gave Mumbai a big boost and helped the team take control of the match.

Mumbai had resumed their innings on Day 3 at 398/4, with Sarfaraz batting on 139 runs. The team continued to score runs during the day, with Akash also reaching his century. Mumbai finally declared their innings at 528/8 giving their bowlers a strong total to defend.

Himachal Pradesh had a tough task ahead of them after Mumbai posted such a big score. By the end of Day 3 they had reached 144/3 in their second innings. However, they were still 244 runs behind Mumbai, with only one day left in the match. Himachal Pradesh will need a strong batting effort on the final day to reduce the gap.

Pukhraj Mann was unbeaten on 38 runs, while Vaibhav Kalita was batting on 21. Both batters will look to continue their innings and help Himachal Pradesh score more runs on the final day.

For Mumbai, Shams Mulani, Sylvester D’Souza and Mohit Awasthi picked up one wicket each in the second innings. The Mumbai bowlers will aim to take the remaining wickets quickly and put their team in a position to win the match.

With Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Anand scoring centuries, Mumbai have built a big lead in the match. Himachal Pradesh now have a difficult job ahead of them as they look to fight back on the final day.