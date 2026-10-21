Ranji Trophy 2026: Sarfaraz Khan’s heroics helps Mumbai defeat Himachal Pradesh to secure top-spot

Sarfaraz Khan's incredible performance helped his side Mumbai defeat Himachal Pradesh by 97 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2026 game. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Mumbai defeat Himachal Pradesh by 97 runs in Ranji Trophy 2026 (Image - X)

Mumbai thrashed Himachal Pradesh by 97 runs in their Elite Group D match of Ranji Trophy 2026 to register a second successive bonus-point victory. Mumbai’s star batters Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Anand played a crucial role for their side scoring important runs. Sarfaraz scored 154 runs and Akash Anand scored 117 runs. Their impressive knocks helped Mumbai to put 528 runs on the board.

In the bowling, Mumbai dominated their rivals in the match by bowling out them for 291 runs in their second innings. In the first innings, Himachal faced difficulties as they were bowled out for 140 runs. In reply, their opponents gave them a big total in their only innings with a massive lead of 388 runs.

Speaking about Mumbai’s bowling performance, Mohit Avasthi was the star bowler for them as he showcased a classic bowling performance by taking a five-wicket haul and conceding 44 runs (5/44). Meanwhile, other players like Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani also succeeded in claiming two wickets. Pacer Sylvester D’Souza took one wicket.

Things were very poor for Himachal Pradesh as their captain, Pukhraj Mann, provided some hope for them by scoring 50 runs. On the other hand, Vaibhav Kalta supported him with a 63-run innings on the final day.

This victory will give a major boost to Mumbai as they already defeated Chandigarh by an innings and 155 runs in their season-opener. Now, Mumbai secures top spot with 14 points in two matches.

However, let’s talk about other matches. At Jaipur, Rajasthan successfully got three points by bagging three points, after having a draw against Railways.

Railways were bowled out for 338 runs after a massive total of 497 runs posted by Rajasthan, while having a bat first in the contest. Rajasthan secured a lead of 159 runs and imposed the follow-on. After this, Rajasthan resumed their opening innings with a score of 305 runs for the loss of six wickets on Day 4.

In their second innings, Railways got a strong performance from Mohammad Saif as he displayed his brilliance and scored 103 runs off 118 balls, including 8 fours and 4 sixes. Eshaan Goyal also scored 57 runs, and both batters remained unbeaten.

In other matches, Tamil Nadu beat Uttarakhand by an innings and 66 runs, while Haryana defeated Chandigarh by an innings and 24 runs.

Brief scores:

In Bilaspur: Himachal Pradesh 140 & 291 in 99.1 overs (Pukhraj Mann 50, Vaibhav Kalta 63; Mohit Avasthi 5/44) lost to Mumbai 528/8 declared by an innings and 97 runs. Points: Mumbai 7, Himachal Pradesh 0.

In Jaipur: Rajasthan 497 drew with Railways 338 in 127 overs (Eshaan Goyal 64, Bhargav Merai 73, Ravi Singh 53, Toufik Mondal 53 not out; Kukna Ajay Singh 4/106) & 174/2 in 46 overs (Eshaan Goyal 57, Mohammad Saif 103 not out; Chetan Sharma 1/8). Points: Rajasthan 3, Railways 1.