Ranji Trophy 2026: Shams Mulani scores 71 as Mumbai post 396 against Railways on Day 2

Shams Mulani's incredible batting performance helped Mumbai post 396 runs against Railways in the Ranji Trophy 2026 on Day 2. Scroll down to find out all the details.

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Shams Mulani shines as Mumbai post 396 in Ranji Trophy 2026 (Image - X)

Ranji Trophy 2026: On Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2026 clash between Mumbai and Railways. Siddhesh Lad’s Mumbai had an average start as some batters delivered a remarkable performance to put pressure on their rivals and ended up with a score of 247/6. Mumbai batters gave a good start to the innings on Day 2.

Star player Shams Mulani played an incredible knock for his side by showcasing impressive boundaries and putting pressure on Services’ bowling attack. He faced 153 balls in their innings, where he managed to score 71 runs. In his knock, he smashed 7 fours.

Tanush Kotian and Mohit Avasthi played a low-score knock for Mumbai as Tanush Kotian’s (20) and Mohit Avasthi’s (15) guided Mumbai to 396 as they were bowled out in 123.3 overs.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2026: Ayush Doseja and Sumit Mathur help Delhi take lead over Services by 33 runs on Day 2

For Services, Himanshu Sangwan (4/88), Adarsh Singh (2/83) and Raj Choudhary (3/81) presented an incredible bowling performance as their brilliance helped Services stop Mumbai on an average score.

Meanwhile, it’s time to talk about Services’ batting performance. Sahab Yuvraj Singh and Vivek Singh opened the innings for Services. Both batters gave an average start to their side. After settling down at the crease, they started scoring boundaries to put Mumbai’s bowling lineup into pressure.

Sahab Yuvraj Singh scored 33 runs off 76 balls. In his knock, he smashed 4 fours. Meanwhile, Vivek Singh faced 50 balls, where he managed to score 38 runs, including 8 fours.

Mumbai’s star player Tanush Kotian displayed his brilliance and dismissed Sahab Yuvraj Singh for 33 runs. On the other hand, Vivek Singh retired hurt for 38 runs. Mumbai’s Shams Mulani, who delivered an excellent batting performance for Mumbai, dismissed Eshaan Goyal for 8 runs off 29 deliveries.

Currently, captain Bhargav Merai and Mohammad Saif are batting for Services. Mohammad Saif scored 29 runs off 29 balls, including 5 fours. While, Bhargav Merai scored 7 runs off 26 balls. Services were batting at 116/2 after the stumps of Day 2.

Railways vs Mumbai playing XI:

Railways (Playing XI): Sahab Yuvraj, Vivek Singh, Eshaan Goyal, Mohammad Saif, Raj Choudhary, Bhargav Merai(c), Ravi Singh(w), Zubair Ali khan, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Himanshu Sangwan, Adarsh Singh

Mumbai (Playing XI): Divyaansh Saxena, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Anand(w), Suryansh Shedge, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi