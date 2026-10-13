Ranji Trophy 2026: Sudip Gharami, Abishek Poral hit centuries as Bengal take lead against Delhi

Bengal take the lead against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2026 as Sudip Gharami and Abishek Porel score impressive centuries. Scroll down to find out all the details.

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Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal take lead as Gharami, Porel hit tons

Sudip Gharami continued his good form, while Abishek Porel made a strong return with the bat as both players scored unbeaten centuries against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. Their hundreds helped Bengal take a 64-run lead on the second day of their Group C match at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground on Monday.

Delhi scored 240 runs in their first innings. In reply, Bengal reached 304/3 by the end of the day. Gharami scored 122 not out off 221 balls, hitting 17 fours. Porel also remained unbeaten on 114 off 161 balls, with 13 fours and one six. Both batters added 199 runs together without losing their wickets.

Bengal started well but soon lost their first wicket when debutant Ankur Paul edged a delivery from Navdeep Saini towards the slips. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed by Divij Mehra after being hit on his helmet by Simarjeet Singh earlier in his innings. Sudip Chatterjee was the next batter to get out after Ayush Badoni got him caught behind. Bengal went to lunch at 108/3.

After losing three wickets, Gharami took charge and helped Bengal recover. He and Porel played carefully and did not give Delhi many chances to take wickets. Both batters spent more than two sessions at the crease despite the hot weather and helped Bengal move ahead of Delhi’s total.

Gharami, 27, continued his good run after scoring a century in the Duleep Trophy. He completed his 10th first-class hundred by playing his shots carefully and finding gaps in the field. He scored runs with shots through the covers and point, along with drives straight down the ground. He also played sweeps against the spinners, who bowled 36 overs on the slow pitch.

Gharami also continued his good record at the ground, scoring his third century in a row across his last three matches at the venue over two seasons.

At the other end, Porel played some good drives and pull shots to reach his century. He got two chances to stay at the crease and had to wait around 20 minutes on 99 before scoring his hundred. It was his second century in more than two years.

The 23-year-old became emotional after reaching the milestone and burst into tears while celebrating. His century came after he had recently spent 36 days in jail in connection with an alleged rape case.