Ranji Trophy 2026: Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh takes four wickets, says India call-up remains his biggest goal

Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh takes 4/34 vs Uttarakhand on Ranji Trophy 2026 Day 1 at Chepauk, CSK star reveals Morne Morkel advice. Read on for the full story.

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Ranji Trophy 2026: Gurjapneet Singh takes four wickets, says India call-up remains his biggest goal (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh made an immediate impact in the Ranji Trophy, taking four wickets to help his team bowl out Uttarakhand for 134 on the opening day of their Elite Group D match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The left-arm fast bowler said that representing India remains his biggest ambition, despite his growing experience in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Gurjapneet returned figures of 4/34 in just his 10th first-class match. He picked up three wickets during an impressive opening spell before dismissing Uttarakhand’s top scorer Avneesh Sudha, who made 54 runs. Tamil Nadu were in control after restricting last season’s semi-finalists to a low total.

Gurjapneet Singh sets sights on India debut

Gurjapneet said his main goal is to play for India and that he will not feel fully satisfied until he achieves it. He also explained how he planned his bowling according to the pitch and the batters’ movements.

“There is no satisfaction unless I play for India. That’s the main job, and that box is still empty. I have to tick that. I was just trying to keep it normal, using the angles according to the wicket and batsmen, understanding the batsmen, how they are reacting,” Gurjapneet said to reporters at the end of day one’s play.

The pacer used the conditions well on a red-soil pitch affected by heavy overnight rain. He dismissed Aarav Mahajan early, trapped Dega Nischal lbw and removed Kunal Chandela. He also troubled India Under-19 batter Lakshya Raichandani before completing his four-wicket haul by dismissing Sudha.

Changing bowling angles helps Pacer

Gurjapneet said he relies on instinct and studies a batter’s footwork and reactions before deciding how to bowl. He explained that changing his angle can make it harder for batters to settle.

“It (the way of dismissing batters) is just instinct. I watch his feet movement and how he (the batter) is reacting…One ball I bowl from over the stumps and I will (later) come around the stumps. Maybe his conscious mind is ready to play from that angle and the results were positive,” he added.

Managing workload after India A assignment

The 27-year-old had missed Tamil Nadu’s previous match against Rajasthan in Jaipur because he was part of India A’s 50-over series against Australia in Puducherry. Having dealt with injuries in the past, he said he worked hard to prepare his body for the demands of red-ball cricket.

“I was practising a lot with both balls. Coming into the Ranji Trophy, the workload is high and you have to keep maintaining that.

“It (my body) should not be under-prepared or like overcooked or something. I’m just trying to keep that energy the same because I know (in) red-ball cricket, it’s difficult to bowl long spells. I’m trying to keep my body ready for all spells and deliver that.”

CSK experience builds confidence

Gurjapneet, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has also bowled in the nets to Indian batters, including Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. He said those experiences helped him build confidence and improve his skills. India bowling coach Morne Morkel also advised him to focus on his length and keep changing angles.

With a strong performance against Uttarakhand, Gurjapneet has continued to make his case through domestic cricket while keeping his India dream firmly in sight.