Ranji Trophy 2026: Tushar Deshpande’s hat-trick gives big boost to Mumbai over Chandigarh on Day 2

Star player Tushar Deshpande's five-wicket haul powers Mumbai to perform well against Chandigarh on Day 2. Scroll down to find out all the highlights.

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Tushar Deshpande's impressive bowling performance vs Chandigarh

Star player and fast bowler Tushar Deshpande showed a great bowling performance against Chandigarh for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match as his five-wicket haul helped Mumbai bowl out Chandigarh for 78 runs in their first innings before enforcing the follow-on on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match on Monday.

Mumbai began the day by continuing their batting, which they left on the previous day for 249 for five wickets. After the day began, their middle-order played a big role as they posted 429 runs on the board in 136.5 overs in their first innings.

However, Chandigarh’s batters faced trouble batting as, in 19.1 overs, they managed to score just 29 runs while losing six wickets. This major setback to them was given by Mumbai’s Tushar Deshpande as his impressive bowling figures played a crucial role for his side on Day 2. Speaking about his performance, he took five wickets for Mumbai by conceding 17 runs in just seven overs.

Meanwhile, Mohit Avasthi also showed an impressive performance by taking three-wicket hauls for nine runs in six overs. Sylvester D’Souze picked up two wickets, while conceding 51 runs to his account.

Nishunk Birla was the top-scorer for Chandigarh as he scored 33 runs off 15 balls. In his knock, he smashed five fours and a six. During his innings, he also received some support from fellow batters as Arjun Azad scored 20 runs, which was the second-highest score for Chandigarh on Day 2.

Meanwhile, Siddhesh Lad, who resumed his innings for 80 runs, was only able to score 88 runs off 192 balls. Tanush Kotian scored 58 runs off 91 balls. Mohit Avasthi remained unbeaten on Day 2 as he scored 56 runs off 119 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

Not only in bowling, Tushar Deshpande also managed to give a good push to the team with the bat by scoring 44 runs off 47 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 1st innings 429 all out in 136.5 overs (Siddhesh Lad 86, Musheer Khan 65, Tanush Kotian 58, Mohit Avasthi 56; Raj Bawa 4/73, Rohit Dhanda 4/78)

Chandigarh 78 all out (Nishunk Birla 33; Tushar Deshpande 5/17, Mohit Avasthi 3/9) and 0/1.