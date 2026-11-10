Ravi Shastri applauds Hardik Pandya ahead of possible MI-PBKS trade

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri praised Hardik Pandya for his remarkable performances and accomplishments. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Ravi Shastri backs Hardik Pandya amid MI-PBKS trade talks (Image - X)

Before the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The chaos and suspense regarding this tournament has already started after the ongoing speculation regarding some big-name’ trades to other franchises.

However, star Indian player and one of the finest all-rounders of all time, Hardik Pandya could get a fresh start if he moves from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, former India coach Ravi Shastri believes Hardik can trouble other teams when he is fully fit and playing well. His move to Punjab Kings is almost complete, and Shastri feels the all-rounder can do well when he returns to cricket.

Speaking on Extra Innings before India’s third ODI against New Zealand, Shastri said Hardik is the best player in T20 cricket when he is fully fit. He also feels that staying away from cricket for some time could make Hardik more eager to return and perform well.

“You know, whenever he plays, if he’s fully fit, he’s the best in the business in T20 cricket. He’s a genuine match-winner,” Shastri said.

“And he might just be charged up. He hasn’t played cricket for a while, so he could be eager to come out there and show what he’s capable of,” he added.

Hardik Pandya could soon join Punjab Kings after leaving Mumbai Indians. As part of the deal, Arshdeep Singh is expected to move to Mumbai Indians. Both teams have already sent their letters to the BCCI about the deal. The official announcement is expected once all the paperwork is complete.

If the deal goes through, Hardik will leave Mumbai Indians for the second time. He returned to the team in 2024 and became captain in place of Rohit Sharma. However, Mumbai did not do well under his captaincy. The team failed to win matches regularly during his three years as captain.

Mumbai Indians had a nightmare season in IPL 2026. They finished ninth after winning only four of their 14 matches. Also, in two of the three seasons with Hardik, the team did not make the playoffs. Now, Rohit Sharma is expected to become the captain again for the 2027 season.

Punjab Kings could give Hardik a fresh start with a new team. Punjab reached the IPL final in the previous season under Shreyas Iyer but could not reach the playoffs in 2026. Hardik is expected to join the team as a player and not as captain. Shreyas Iyer shall remain captain for the 2027 season most probably.