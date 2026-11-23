Ravichandran Ashwin advises Shubman Gill’s Team to learn from Virat Kohli after 1st Test draw vs NZ

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin suggested Shubman Gill's side learn from Virat Kohli after the Wellington Test draw. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Ashwin Reminds Team India of Virat Kohli's fighting spirit after draw (Image - X)

Shubman Gill’s Team India faced New Zealand in the first Test match of the series. In the contest, both teams’ players displayed an outstanding performance. But, the result of the contest came as a draw. After this result, both teams will try their best to register victory in the upcoming decider Test.

However, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was not happy with the result of the first match between India and New Zealand. The 15 overs were still left on the final day and the hosts had lost five wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin said that the Indian team didn’t show the same fighting sprit and energy that Virat Kohli’s side showed.

Not only this, Ravichandran Ashwin also added that India allowed New Zealand’s batters to play and continue their innings without much pressure.

The Blackcaps were 239/5 and were still 113 runs behind when both sides agreed to a draw. The Indian team showcased an impressive performance. But, they couldn’t win the matches and missed opportunities to earn crucial World test Championship (WTC) points.

“I think one thing we can learn from Virat Kohli’s captaincy — a draw was also possible, you can never say another bowler or another captain would have won the match — but I’ll only say this: urgency helps,” Ashwin said in his podcast Ash Ki Baat.

“See, Daryl Mitchell was batting, he was doing that sight-screen drama, going to the captain, talking to our players, laughing and smiling. That was never the case. Smiling and laughing doesn’t happen in our team. When we’re on top it happens, but when we’re chasing a result we’re ready to fight, because otherwise the batsmen go into a comfort zone,” he added.

Ashwin said the Indian team should have continued bowling for the remaining 15 overs, even if spinners had to bowl with fielders close to the bat. “Test players must be ready for this demand. In this Test match, Bumrah bowled long spells.”

“If you feel Bumrah shouldn’t do extra, bowl spinners, raise the crowd… We dominated this Test match, but you’ve not nailed them, right? Nobody will give us points for dominating the Test match. Points come for winning. People will say you played a very good Test match, but didn’t take 20 wickets — we won’t get points for good cricket… Especially with New Zealand sitting on top of the WTC table — after putting them in such trouble, we should be so angry for pulling ourselves back. And that is my point,” he added.