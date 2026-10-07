Ravichandran Ashwin gives BIG hint on Mohammed Shami for India selection, says…

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin gives a big hint on Mohammed Shami's selection for the Indian team. Scroll down to read the full story.

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R Ashwin opens up on Mohammed Shami's selection

Veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has earned a recall to the Indian team after a long gap. The 16-member squad announced by the BCCI includes Bhuvneshwar for the five-match series against New Zealand, which starts on October 22.

Bhuvneshwar last played a T20I for India in November 2022. He has been added to a mostly unchanged squad led by Shreyas Iyer. His ability to swing the ball could prove useful in New Zealand’s conditions, making his return an important boost for the team.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin welcomed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the national team. He also said that the pacer’s selection could be a positive sign for another experienced bowler, Mohammed Shami, as it shows that senior players can still get an India recall.

Shami continues to play domestic cricket and last represented India in March 2025 during the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. He later missed matches because of an injury and has not returned to the national team, despite putting in strong performances in domestic cricket and the IPL.

“The chairman of selectors is set to be changed. Ajit Agarkar is no longer a part of the setup. Maybe Ajit focused more on youngsters and newcomers. But now you see, without Bumrah, India’s bowling attack can be a little susceptible. The BCCI is now leaning towards experience. The fact that they have picked Bhuvneshwar (Kumar), I wouldn’t say that the door is shut on (Mohammed) Shami either. But I am extremely happy that Bhuvneshwar has broken down the door for his selection,” said Ashwin on Ash Ki Baat.

Bhuvneshwar’s return comes at a time when India are preparing to play in conditions that could suit his bowling style. The pacer has featured in 87 T20Is for India and has taken 90 wickets at an economy rate of 6.96 and an average of 23.10.

Shami has also been a key part of India’s bowling attack over the years. He has played 64 Tests and 108 ODIs for India, taking 229 and 206 wickets respectively. He has also played 25 T20Is, where he has picked up 27 wickets.