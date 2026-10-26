Ravichandran Ashwin says IPL 2027 may not be Rohit Sharma’s last season for Mumbai Indians

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin feels the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 may be not be Rohit Sharma's last season for Mumbai Indians.

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R Ashwin says IPL 2027 may not be Rohit Sharma's last season (Image - X)

Ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Former Indian cricketer and one of the finest players of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about some legendary players Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni and young star Naman Dhir, who is showcasing an absolute brilliance for India in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

Firstly, Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about legendary player and former Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma. Ahead of the next edition of IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin said Rohit Sharma may not play his last IPL season in 2027. He added that no one knows when Rohit Sharma will retire.

“We don’t know if he’s (Rohit) going to play only one more year or longer. The same has been said about Dhoni, and he has ended up playing for many years and will likely return as a player again next season. In the future, I won’t rule out Naman Dhir also as a captaincy option in the future, looking at his clarity and unflappability,” Ashwin said on his YouTube Channel.

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Speaking about Rohit Sharma’s future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma is known as one of the finest players of all time. Throughout his career, Rohit Sharma has played 281 matches and scored 7,329 runs. Rohit’s highest score is 109* runs, at an average of 29.91 and a strike rate of 132.92. In his journey, Rohit Sharma smashed two centuries and 49 fifties, including 661 fours and 323 sixes.

Rohit Sharma has played for two franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2008, he played for the Deccan Chargers, where he began his career. Following in 2011, he joined Mumbai Indians, where the franchise lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, under his captaincy. Overall, Rohit has won six IPL titles during his career, one with Deccan Chargers in 2009 and five with MI.

Not only this, Ravichandran Ashwin also feels Mumbai Indians captain and star player Hardik Pandya is likely to leave Mumbai Indians through a trade. Unless the franchise decides to retain him at the last moment. Ravichandran Ashwin also said five-time champions Mumbai Indians could also target a leg-spinner or an Indian left-arm pacer from Punjab Kings as part of a potential deal.

“It’s almost certain that he (Hardik) won’t be with MI unless they try to retain him at the last moment. But I do believe he’ll be traded. MI might look for a leg-spinner in the trade, and there were even talks of MI targeting an Indian left-arm pacer from PBKS for Hardik,” Ravichandran Ashwin said.

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