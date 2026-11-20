‘Ravindra Jadeja has right to be frustrated’: R Ashwin questions India’s selection call after star all-rounder misses Wellington Test

R Ashwin backs Ravindra Jadeja after India's Wellington Test snub, questions the selection call and asks why both Washington Sundar and Jadeja couldn't play together.

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Ravindra Jadeja dropped from first Test vs New Zealand (Image: X)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned India’s decision to leave Ravindra Jadeja out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Ashwin believes the senior all-rounder deserved a place in the team and said he has every reason to be disappointed with the selection call.

India picked Washington Sundar as their spin-bowling all-rounder for the series opener at the Basin Reserve, while Jadeja had to sit out. The decision attracted attention, especially given Jadeja’s experience and his performances in overseas conditions.

Ashwin, who shared his views on the selection, felt India could have found a way to include both players instead of leaving Jadeja out.

Ashwin Questions India’s Decision To Drop Jadeja

Ashwin made it clear that he was not against Sundar’s inclusion in the team. However, he questioned why India’s management did not consider playing both all-rounders in the same XI.

“Jadeja has the right to be frustrated. He has played 90-odd Tests and scored so many runs in England. If you trust Washington Sundar, then great. But in that case, play both Sundar and Jadeja in your top seven. What justice is this to Jadeja? If the decision came down to Sundar or Jadeja, until Jadeja decides to walk away from the game, he should play. Otherwise, play both as batters and make Dhruv Jurel sit out,” Ashwin said.

The former off-spinner pointed out that Jadeja’s batting ability makes him a valuable option, particularly in overseas Test matches. He also felt that the team could have adjusted its batting order to make room for both spin-bowling all-rounders.

Ashwin Highlights A Long-Standing Selection Pattern

Ashwin also spoke about how Indian teams have often made changes to their bowling combinations when the top-order batters have struggled to contribute enough runs.

He recalled situations where both he and Jadeja could have played together in overseas conditions, but the team preferred to change the bowling combination instead of making adjustments higher up the order.

“There were many times similar to this when Jadeja and I could have batted at 7 and 8 in SENA conditions. But the top six couldn’t carry the batting load. So they would change the bowler, but no one from the top six would sit out. This is the logic that has been followed for years,” he said.

Why Jadeja’s Exclusion Raised Questions

Jadeja has been one of India’s most reliable all-rounders in Test cricket, offering value with both bat and ball. His experience in overseas conditions, including his strong performance during India’s 2025 England tour, made his absence from the Wellington XI a talking point.

Sundar bowled 16 overs on the opening day without taking a wicket, conceding 38 runs. New Zealand, meanwhile, recovered from 70/5 to reach 243/5 at stumps on Day 1, with Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips leading the fightback.