Ravindra Jadeja set to miss out on India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans amid Axar Patel’s rise

Axar Patel had interestingly missed out on the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and now he is in contention to be India's leading all-rounder in the 2027 edition

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India's Ravindra Jadeja during a warm-up session before the second ODI match between India and West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s place in India’s ODI team has come under serious doubt, with the experienced all-rounder reportedly falling out of the selectors’ plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. With several options available for the spin-bowling all-rounder role, Jadeja faces an uphill task to return to the side.

According to a report by The Times of India, Jadeja is no longer part of India’s plans for the World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. His recent performances with both bat and ball have raised questions about his place in the team.

Jadeja was left out of the playing XI for the third ODI against the West Indies after playing the first two matches. India captain Shubman Gill said the decision was made to give other players an opportunity, rather than dropping the veteran.

Jadeja picked up only two wickets in the first two games and did not get a chance to bat. Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, he has played 15 of India’s 32 ODIs, taking 14 wickets at an average of 47.92.

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His recent numbers have been a concern. He has taken just one wicket in seven ODIs over the last 12 months, while his batting has also failed to make a strong case for his inclusion. Since the 2023 World Cup, he has scored 149 runs in 10 ODI innings.

Axar Patel leads the race

Axar Patel has moved ahead of Jadeja in the race for the spin-bowling all-rounder’s spot. According to the report, the selectors see Axar as a stronger option because of his wicket-taking ability and his capacity to bat in different positions in the middle order.

Since the 2023 World Cup, Axar has taken 21 wickets in 19 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.53. He has also scored 437 runs in 18 innings at an average of 29.13, including two half-centuries.

Washington Sundar is another option for the team, while Harsh Dubey and Shahbaz Ahmed are also in contention.

India’s spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule described Jadeja as a utility player and said his bowling had improved over the previous six months. However, the competition for places has increased, and the team management appears to be looking at alternatives.