RCB captain Rajat Patidar withdrawn from India A’s Rising Stars Asia Cup squad – Here’s why

RCB captain Rajat Patidar has been withdrawn from India's squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup after informing the BCCI that he is managing existing injuries and does not wish to be considered for 50-over cricket at the moment

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Central Zone's captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final match between Central Zone and East Zone in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Rajat Patidar has been withdrawn from the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup as he continues to manage his existing injuries. The right-handed batter reportedly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India that he does not wish to be considered for selection in the 50-over format at the moment.

Following his decision, the Men’s Selection Committee has made changes to the India A squad for the tournament. Rinku Singh has been appointed vice-captain, while Ayush Badoni has been included as Patidar’s replacement.

Read more: Delhi captain Ayush Badoni slams double century against Gujarat on Day 2 of Ranji Trophy 2026

Patidar’s withdrawal means India A will have to make adjustments to their batting combination ahead of the competition. The 32-year-old has been dealing with fitness concerns and has decided to focus on managing his injuries rather than take up another assignment.

Rinku, who has been part of India’s white-ball setup, will now serve as deputy to captain Tilak Varma. His experience in limited-overs cricket will be important for a relatively young India A side.

Badoni, meanwhile, gets an opportunity to make an impression at the tournament. The Delhi batter has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and can provide the team with another batting option.

What happened in India U19 team’s previous Asia Cup match?

Meanwhile, the Indian U19 team began its youth Asia Cup campaign with a thumping 10-wicket victory over Nepal in their tournament opener on Friday, November 6. The Nepalese side had batted first and posted a low total of just 128 with the Indians’ bowling them out within 42.3 overs.

In response, opening batters Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag stood solid, scoring 53 and 70 respectively to lead the Indian team to a 10-wicket win.

India squaring off against Pakistan Shaheens

The Indian team, led by Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, is currently locking horns with the Pakistan Shaheens in their second U19 Asia Cup match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

The Indians batted first after winning the toss and it has been quite an uneventful start. The top-order of Raichandani, Sehwag, Vinneth and Yashbardhan accounted for just 31 runs together.

Arjun Rajput has been the standout performer so far with a half-century and he is currently at the crease with Manal Chauhan with India scoring 130/5 in 29 overs.

India A’s updated squad For ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni.