RCB IPL 2026: Full List of retained and released players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Auction and Details

We take a look to players Retained and Released by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on IPL 2027 Retention Day on Tuesday.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been IPL champions in last two seasons. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027 Retention Day: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been on a roll since the IPL 2025 mega auction. After going 17 seasons without winning the title, RCB have won back-to-back titles in IPL 2025 and 2026 seasons.

This will be the first IPL Retention Day under new owners – a consortium led by Aditya Birla Group with The Times Group apart from Bolt Ventures and Blackstone. They completed the take over from United Spirits Limited for $1.78 billion earlier this year.

The core of RCB looks set right now under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar. Former captain and star player Virat Kohli is set to be retained for Rs 21 crore ahead of the IPL 2028 mega auction next year.

One of the bargain buys for them was West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who was bought for Rs 1.5 crore last year. Former India batter Aakash Chopra why Shepherd was one of those retained by the defending champions.

“That was actually the weak link for RCB, that fourth overseas slot, and they still won the championship. Romario will always be, I feel, hit and miss. But when he hits, he’s a super-hit player. So, at Rs 1.5 crore, he doesn’t hurt the purse much. If he had gone for Rs 15 crore, then 100 per cent, I would have said, release him, let him go into the market and see what happens. But at Rs 1.5 crore, I’ll say, keep him. Why fix something that ain’t broken?” Chopra told JioStar.

RCB have won two IPL titles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have undoubtedly been the best team of the IPL in the last two years. Apart from winning the title in 2025 and 2026, they have three more appearances in the final – in 2009, 2011 and 2015 – where they finished as runners-up.

Overall, they have played in 290 matches in the IPL and won 143 games and lost 137 matches.

RCB retentions before IPL 2027

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Yash Dayal, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara

RCB releases

Jacob Bethell, Richard Gleeson, Mangesh Yadav, Satwik Deswal, Vihaan Malhotra

Budget freed up for IPL 2027 Player Auction

Rs 10 crore