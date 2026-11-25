RCB will be looking at backup for Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2027 Player Auction, says Irfan Pathan

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has been one of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's leading wicket-takers in the last two seasons along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

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RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027 Player Auction: Defending Indian Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be heading into the IPL 2027 Player Auction on December 16 in Goa with one of the smallest team purse of Rs 14.15 crore. They have most of their squad sorted for next season after releasing the likes of Jacob Bethell and Richard Gleeson on Retention Day earlier this month.

One area of concern could be the availability of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has been retained for a salary of Rs 12.5 crore. The Aussie star has been one of RCB’s leading wicket-takers along side Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 37 wickets in the last two seasons.

Hazlewood claimed 15 wickets in 13 matches in IPL 2026 and 22 wickets in 12 games in IPL 2025 season. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL 2027 Retentions’, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Virat Kohli’s side will be looking for a back-up pacer for Hazlewood in the IPL 2027 Player Auction.

“With the small purse they have, RCB specifically need a backup for Josh Hazlewood who can deliver under pressure with both the new ball and the old ball. Bringing in that kind of backup will be crucial for RCB, otherwise the rest of the squad looks like a terrific, well-settled unit,” Pathan told JioStar.

Teamed up. Standing together. Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrive this summer, 2027. #IYKYK #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB https://t.co/Am6XRhaMgK — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 25, 2026

Pathan claimed that he was surprised with the release of Jacob Bethell on IPL 2027 Retention Day. But it has now emerged that Bethell will be unavailable for the next season due to injury issues.

“Honestly, apart from Jacob Bethell, no other release surprised me. Swapnil Singh is an experienced player and was very inexpensive and they could have kept him as a backup for Krunal Pandya, but I think they want that backup role to go to Vicky Ostwal, who offers left-arm spin and batting. Backing a youngster makes complete sense. Releasing Mangesh Yadav and Richard Gleeson makes complete sense too.

“The reason I am surprised by Jacob Bethell’s release is that God forbid, if Phil Salt doesn’t fire, then Bethell, who is a generational talent and someone who can win you games on his own, would have been the perfect option to have. He is a terrific player and was not even that expensive, so RCB shouldn’t have released him. That said, they are a very settled unit,” he added.

Yash Dayal return is great news for RCB: Abhinav Mukund

Former India and Tamil Nadu believes pacer Yash Dayal’s return for IPL 2027 will be a big boost for the franchise. Dayal was unavailable to play for RCB in IPL 2026 due to various off-field issues.

“I think RCB released Jacob Bethell because they are unlikely to retain him if he is injured ahead of next year’s mega auction. They already have enough players to retain and a surplus of batters, with Phil Salt and Venkatesh Iyer not necessarily part of their current playing XI or XII. Yash Dayal’s return is also great news, as it gives them more balance. Even if Hazlewood is unavailable, they can field three Indian fast bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal and Rasikh Salam, who did really well for them last year. RCB prefer tall pacers, so they may look to add an Indian fast bowler at the auction. Overall, though, I don’t see them having much to do beyond having a cup of coffee at the auction,” Mukund told JioStar.

“I don’t think too many options will be available at the auction. RCB already have Jacob Duffy and Nuwan Thushara, who can fill in for Josh Hazlewood when required. I have always maintained that players like Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada and Hazlewood are irreplaceable. They are match-winners who have played crucial roles in their teams’ title-winning campaigns, and you won’t find players of their calibre in the auction. RCB cannot simply go out and find a like-for-like replacement for Hazlewood. They already have two capable backups in Duffy and Thushara, while any new signing would be an unproven option,” Mukund added.