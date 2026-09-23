‘Reporting From Nobita’s City’, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Doraemon post goes viral – Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘Nobita’s City’ post from Japan, featuring a Doraemon reference, has gone viral as the young Indian batter gears up for the Asian Games 2026

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/reporting-from-nobitas-city-vaibhav-sooryavanshis-doraemon-post-goes-viral-watch-8529448/ Copy

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at a warm-up session before the third T20I match between India and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, September 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kamal Kishore)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave fans another reminder of his age after sharing a fun post from Japan ahead of India’s Asian Games campaign. The 15-year-old batter posted pictures from Tokyo on social media and used a popular Doraemon reference in his caption.

“Reporting from Nobita’s city,” Sooryavanshi wrote, along with a picture of Doraemon. The post quickly caught the attention of fans, with many enjoying the teenager’s light-hearted take on his first trip to Japan with the Indian team.

Sooryavanshi is in Japan as part of India’s squad for the 2026 Asian Games. The tournament is his first major multi-sport event with the senior Indian cricket team. India’s men’s cricket campaign is set to begin with the quarter-finals on September 28.

The young batter has already made headlines throughout the year. He became one of the biggest names in the IPL before making his India debut against England in July. He later scored two half-centuries against Zimbabwe but has not been part of India’s playing XI regularly since then.

Sooryavanshi did not feature in the recent T20I series against Afghanistan and was also on the bench during India’s one-off T20I against Japan. India head coach Gautam Gambhir has said that the teenager will have to wait for his opportunity and stressed that players with a longer record of performances will get preference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (@vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)

Despite that, Sooryavanshi appears to be enjoying his time in Japan. His latest social media post showed a lighter side of the youngster, who has often spoken about his love for cartoons.

Doraemon is one of Japan’s most popular animated characters and has also become hugely popular in India. The series follows Doraemon, a robotic cat from the 22nd century who travels back in time to help a schoolboy named Nobita Nobi. Doraemon uses gadgets from the future to help Nobita deal with his everyday problems. The show has been a familiar part of childhood for many Indian viewers.

Interestingly, cartoons are also part of Sooryavanshi’s routine before matches. During the IPL earlier this year, the youngster revealed that he still watches cartoons before games.

“I don’t think too much. Even today I watch cartoons before every match, but focus is on game too,” Sooryavanshi had said.

That made his latest post from Japan even more fitting. While he is already making headlines as an international cricketer, Sooryavanshi is still only 15 and his Doraemon reference showed that side of his personality.