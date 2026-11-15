Rinku Singh meets PM Narendra Modi, invites him to wedding with Priya Saroj

India cricketer Rinku Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his family and invited him to his wedding with Priya Saroj. The couple are set to tie the knot on December 4 in Lucknow.

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Rinku Singh invites PM Modi to wedding with Priya Saroj (Photo: Rinku Singh Instagram)

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his wedding with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. Rinku met the Prime Minister along with his family and personally handed him an invitation ahead of the wedding, which is scheduled to take place in Lucknow on December 4.

The India batter shared a photograph from the meeting on social media and described it as a special moment for his family. He also thanked the Prime Minister for meeting them and giving his blessings ahead of the big occasion.

“Honoured to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji with my family, invite him to my wedding and seek his blessings. A truly special moment for us,” Rinku wrote.

The wedding preparations have picked up pace, with the cricketer and his family reaching out to several prominent personalities from politics and cricket.

Rinku Singh’s Family Invites UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Before meeting PM Modi, Rinku’s family had also invited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the wedding.

Rinku’s mother, Beena Devi, brother Sonu Singh and sister Neha Singh visited the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow and personally handed him the wedding invitation card. They invited him to attend the ceremony on December 4.

Rinku and Priya are set to get married at the Ramada Hotel in Lucknow. Several well-known faces from the cricket and political worlds are expected to be part of the celebrations.

The wedding will take place around 18 months after the couple’s engagement. Rinku and Priya were engaged on 8th June 2025 at The Centrum Hotel, Lucknow. Guests from both cricket and politics attended their engagement ceremony.

How Rinku Singh And Priya Saroj’s Love Story Began

Rinku and Priya’s relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cricketer had earlier spoken about how he first came across Priya’s photograph on a social media fan page. He was interested in contacting her but initially hesitated.

Things changed when he noticed that Priya had liked a few of his pictures. Rinku then decided to send her a message, and their conversations gradually became more frequent.

“It started during the COVID years when the IPL was in Mumbai. I saw her photo on a fan page about some voting in her village. I thought she was perfect for me, but I was unsure about texting her at first. When she liked a couple of my photos, I finally messaged her, and that’s how it began. Soon, we were talking regularly, even before matches. That’s when I started feeling the love in 2022,” Rinku said, as quoted by TOI.

Priya has since been seen supporting Rinku during his cricket matches, including Kolkata Knight Riders’ games at Eden Gardens.

Meanwhile, Rinku is preparing for his return to competitive cricket. He has been named India’s A vice-captain for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Doha from November 19 to 29.