Rinku Singh or Shai Hope: Who should lead KKR in IPL 2027? Irfan Pathan reveals his pick

Irfan Pathan has backed Rinku Singh to replace Ajinkya Rahane as KKR captain in IPL 2027, while also naming Shai Hope as a possible alternative.

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Irfan Pathan backs Rinku Singh to become Kolkata Knight Riders' captain for IPL 2027. (Photo: X)

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have a new captain for IPL 2027 after the retirement of Ajinkya Rahane. As the three-time champions prepare for the upcoming auction, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed Rinku Singh to take charge of the franchise.

Pathan believes KKR do not have many leadership options in their current squad and Rinku is the strongest candidate for the role. The left-handed batter has been associated with the franchise since 2018 and also served as Rahane’s deputy last season. However, Pathan feels KKR could consider another name if they decide to find an experienced captain at the auction.

Irfan Pathan Picks Rinku Singh As KKR’s Best Captaincy Option

Speaking on JioStar’s TATA IPL 2027 Retention Special, Pathan explained why Rinku could be the right choice to lead Kolkata in the upcoming season.

“There is a lot of chatter going on about making Rinku Singh the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, and right now, they do not have many options in their squad in terms of leadership. Rinku looks like the best option,” Pathan said.

The former India cricketer also suggested that KKR could look at the auction market for a captain. He mentioned West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope as a possible option after his impressive performances in the recent T20I series in India.

“They might even consider buying a captain from the auction, and if that is the case, then only one player comes to mind, Shai Hope, who just played a series in India and did a very good job. So, they can definitely explore that option too if they want, but knowing how their team management operates, I feel Rinku Singh is going to become Kolkata Knight Riders’ new skipper,” he added.

Shai Hope Also In The Race For KKR Captaincy?

Hope made a strong impression during the T20I series against India, scoring 261 runs in four matches. His tally included two unbeaten centuries, making him an interesting option if KKR decide to bring an overseas player into their leadership group.

However, Rinku appears to have an advantage because of his long association with the franchise and his previous experience as vice-captain. KKR have not officially announced their new skipper yet.

KKR look to build for IPL 2027

KKR won their 3rd IPL title under Shreyas Iyer in 2024 but had 2 disappointing seasons. They finished eighth in 2025 and seventh in 2026, not qualifying for the playoffs either year.

The franchise released several players ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, including Ajinkya Rahane, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman and Rachin Ravindra. KKR will now look to strengthen their squad and settle their captaincy plans before the new season.

Rinku has been retained alongside key players such as Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green and Harshit Rana. The franchise would be looking at a strong leadership choice and a successful auction to help them get back into the title race in IPL 2027.