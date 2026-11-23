Rishabh Pant applauds India players for their fighting effort vs NZ in 1st Test through an ‘X’ post, says ‘A close one, credit to the boys’

Rishabh Pant praised the Indian team for their brilliant performance against New Zealand in the first Test. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Rishabh Pant praise Indian players for fighting effort vs NZ in 1st Test (Image - X)

The first Test of the series was completed between India and New Zealand. This match was played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Both teams tried hard to register their victory and dominance in this opening contest. But, the match ended up as a draw. Both sides’ next aim will be to perform well in the upcoming contest, which will help them to win that.

Both teams’ players delivered an outstanding performance in the first Test. Shubman Gill’s Team India was seen in great form throughout this game. Players shone in bowling and batting as well. However, the first Test was really close for the Indian team as they were near to victory. But, New Zealand’s star batters Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell ruined things for Shubman Gill’s side.

During this first Test, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rishabh Pant was seen in red-hot form. Rishabh Pant played his last Test match against Sri Lanka on August 15, 2026. After the gap of 96 days, Rishabh Pant was featured in the Test team.

Meanwhile, he delivered an outstanding performance for the Indian team in this Test. Not only him, Indian batters delivered their excellence against New Zealand in this first Test. Well, speaking about Rishabh Pant’s performance against the Blackcaps. Rishabh Pant was seen as a great intent for Team India.

Pant’s innings was filled with his attacking mindset and calmness. His presence on the field put massive pressure on New Zealand’s bowling attack. In this game, Rishabh Pant faced 153 balls and scored 128 runs. In his knock, Rishabh Pant smashed 10 fours and 6 sixes, at a strike rate of 83.66.

After this first Test, Rishabh Pant praised his teammates for their impressive performance at his X. He also added that they will move forward and look ahead to the next one. “A close one. Credit to the boys for the effort. We move forward and look ahead to the next one.”

A close one. Credit to the boys for the effort. We move forward and look ahead to the next one.

#RP17 https://t.co/ub5elbWLMx — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 23, 2026

Speaking about other players’ performances. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided a great start to India’s innings by displaying a calm innings with the touch of brilliant boundaries. In their innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85 runs off 89 balls, including 16 fours, while KL Rahul scored 136 runs off 290 balls, including 9 fours and 2 sixes.

After that, Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel played an incredible innings, which helped the Indian team to increase their score and declared their innings for 720 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna also created trouble for New Zealand batters in their innings. Their presence and performance played a crucial role for India as they managed to dominate the Blackcaps at their home. The fans are expecting the same performance from them to deliver in the upcoming final Test match.