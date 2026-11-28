Rishabh Pant creates new WTC sixes record as India trail New Zealand in second Test

Rishabh Pant surpassed Ben Stokes with his 89th WTC six but India ended Day 2 at 116/6, trailing New Zealand by 240 runs

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Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has added another record to his name in the on-going second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch today. The left-hander became the batter to his the most number of sixes in the history of the ICC World Test Championship and went past former England captain Ben Stokes on the way.

Pant achieved the milestone during India’s first innings on Day 2 when he hit New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy for a six over long-on. It was his 89th six in the WTC, taking him past Stokes, who finished his WTC career with 88 sixes in 64 matches.

Pant reached the landmark in just 44 matches, having played 76 innings. He has scored 3,099 runs in the championship, including seven centuries and 18 half-centuries. His record also highlights his attacking approach in the longest format of the game.

Stokes occupies the second position on the list with 88 sixes, followed by former India captain Rohit Sharma, who hit 56 maximums in his WTC career. Current India captain Shubman Gill is fourth with 48 sixes, while Yashasvi Jaiswal completes the top five with 45.

However, Pant could not make a big contribution with the bat after reaching the record. He was dismissed for 23 off 39 deliveries, with his innings including one four and one six. He attempted another big shot against Duffy but failed to connect properly, allowing wicketkeeper Kyle Jamieson to complete the catch.

India struggle after New Zealand post 356

Meanwhile, India had a difficult end to Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand. The hosts were bowled out for 356 in their first innings, with Tom Blundell top-scoring with 89 off 211 balls. Captain Tom Latham contributed 59, while Glenn Phillips added 36.

For India, Akash Deep was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 5/99. Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets each, while Washington Sundar claimed one.

In reply, India finished Day 2 at 116/6 after 46 overs, trailing New Zealand by 240 runs. Dhruv Jurel was unbeaten on seven at stumps, while Washington Sundar had scored 10 before his dismissal.

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck, while Devdutt Padikkal (21), Gill (17), Pant (23) and KL Rahul (25) failed to convert their starts.

India will need a strong batting performance on Day 3 to reduce the deficit and get back into the contest. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to take the remaining four wickets quickly and build on their advantage.