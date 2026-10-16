Rishabh Pant doubtful for NZ Tests as Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan make comeback in Shubman Gill’s side

Star Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is unlikely to be featured in the India vs New Zealand Test series. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Rishabh Pant in doubt for NZ test (Image - X)

The BCCI has announced India’s Test squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, with Rishabh Pant’s place in the Test team subject to fitness clearance. Fast bowler Akash Deep and batter Sai Sudharsan have returned to the Test squad.

India will play five ODIs and two Test matches against New Zealand. The selectors have named separate ODI squads for the first three matches and the final two games, with changes in leadership and personnel for the latter part of the series.

Rishabh Pant’s Test availability subject to fitness

Pant has been included in India’s Test squad, but his selection is subject to fitness clearance. The wicketkeeper-batter recently suffered a side strain while leading Rest of India in the Irani Cup and has already been ruled out of the first two India A matches against New Zealand A.

Dhruv Jurel has also been named in the Test squad as a wicketkeeper-batter, giving India another option behind the stumps. KL Rahul will serve as vice-captain, while Shubman Gill will lead the Test side.

Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan return to Test squad

Akash Deep and Sai Sudharsan are among the notable inclusions in the Test team. Akash adds another pace option, while Sai strengthens the batting group as India prepare for the red-ball challenge in New Zealand.

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK] Subject to fitness clearance, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Shubman Gill to take personal net bowlers on New Zealand tour

Team India Test captain Shubman Gill is making special arrangements for his red-ball preparations ahead of the New Zealand tour. The 26-year-old is reportedly planning to take four to five personal net bowlers with him, with all their travel and other expenses being paid by the skipper himself.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) usually arranges net bowlers for Indian players during overseas tours. However, according to a report by PTI, Gill’s decision to bring a group of bowlers who will train specifically with him is an unusual step.

“This is interesting. Gill isn’t playing India A Tests as he also has to play ODIs. Hence, he is leaving for New Zealand on October 23 or 24. The four to five bowlers accompanying him will have all their expenses paid by Gill,” a BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Gill is expected to leave early to get extra time to adjust to New Zealand conditions and sharpen his batting before the Test series. He will miss the India A matches against New Zealand A because of his ODI commitments.

The Indian captain had an impressive outing during the five-Test series in England earlier this year, scoring 754 runs. He will now face another demanding challenge, with New Zealand conditions likely to test his technique against the moving ball.

Before travelling overseas, Gill is also expected to return to domestic cricket for Punjab. After missing the team’s opening Ranji Trophy match due to personal reasons, he is set to feature against Chhattisgarh in a game beginning on October 18 in Mullanpur. The fixture will give him an opportunity to gain valuable red-ball match practice before the international assignment.

India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav