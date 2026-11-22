Rishabh Pant opens up on century and record breaking knock against New Zealand in 1st Test

Rishabh Pant scored 128 in the first Test against New Zealand, becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries and moving past Brendon McCullum's sixes record

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Rishabh Pant was pleased with his century against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, admitting that scoring a hundred in the Island nation was one of his targets. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter struck 128 off 153 balls on Day 4, helping India post a massive first-innings total of 720/9 declared.

Speaking after his innings, Pant said he was particularly happy with the way he handled the conditions and stayed at the crease. He wanted to make an impact on a pitch where the other batters were also scoring runs but needed someone to spend time in the middle.

“I think definitely it was a good one. New Zealand was one place where I was eyeing that hundred for sure. And I made sure that in a wicket like this where you have to grind and everyone is batting well, I just wanted to stay there as long as possible and just make my impact,” Pant said.

The 29-year-old also spoke about his batting approach and whether he plans his attacking shots in advance. Known for his aggressive style, Pant explained that he does not spend too much time thinking about premeditated shots. Instead, he tries to understand the bowler and reacts according to the delivery.

“I don’t think about that a lot of time. I try to play the bowler’s mind most of the time, but I just keep it simple. Whenever I see the ball, I try to hit it. If it’s in my area, I’ll try to hit it for sure,” he added.

Pant also revealed that he generally likes to complete his centuries with a six. However, he admitted that this approach has cost him several hundreds in the past. This time, he decided to be patient before taking the opportunity when New Zealand brought mid-off closer.

“Mostly whenever I’m trying to get a hundred, I try to get it by six. But because of that, I’ve also missed a lot of hundreds. So I was waiting, I was very patient about it. But when the mid-off came up, I was like, this is the right opportunity. I might take it,” Pant said.

His century also helped him create history. Pant became the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He joined Adam Gilchrist and Jonny Bairstow as the only wicketkeepers to achieve the feat.

He also moved past Brendon McCullum’s tally of 107 Test sixes, taking his career count to 108. Only England’s Ben Stokes, with 138 sixes, is ahead of him.

Pant’s knock was his ninth Test century and another important contribution in his overseas career. He also became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a Test hundred in New Zealand.