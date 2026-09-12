Rishabh Pant set for ODI return? Team India face selection dilemma as Asian Games clash with West Indies ODI series

India face a big selection challenge as the Asian Games clash with the West Indies ODI series, forcing selectors to manage two squads at once.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/rishabh-pant-set-for-odi-return-team-india-face-selection-dilemma-as-asian-games-clash-with-west-indies-odi-series-8522966/ Copy

Rishabh Pant could return to India’s ODI team. (Photo: IANS)

Indian cricket is set for a rare situation later this month as the Asian Games in Japan clash with the three-match ODI series against the West Indies at home. The packed schedule means India will need two squads at almost the same time, with several regular players already committed to the Asian Games 2026.

The timing has created an interesting selection challenge for the national selectors, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup preparations also in focus.

Asian Games and West Indies ODI series clash

The West Indies ODI series will begin on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, while India’s Asian Games campaign is scheduled to start with the quarter-final in Aichi-Nagoya on September 28.

The second ODI will be played in Guwahati on September 30, just a day before the Asian Games semi-finals on October 1. The biggest clash comes on October 3, when the third ODI in New Chandigarh will take place on the same day as the Asian Games gold and bronze medal matches.

India have been given direct entry into the quarter-finals at the Asian Games, making the schedule even more interesting if the team progresses to the medal matches.

Rishabh Pant could get another ODI chance

The unusual schedule could give several players an opportunity to return to the ODI setup. Rishabh Pant is one of the names likely to be discussed by the selectors.

Ishan Kishan, who has been in strong form, will be part of the Asian Games squad. His absence could open the door for Pant to return as the second wicketkeeper behind KL Rahul.

Pant was part of India’s ODI squad for the Champions Trophy last year but did not get a chance to play. With Kishan unavailable for the West Indies series, the selectors could now consider bringing the left-hander back into the team.

Dhruv Jurel is another option for the wicketkeeper’s role and has the backing of the team management.

Jaiswal, Gaikwad in the selection picture

The selectors also have decisions to make in the batting department. Ruturaj Gaikwad could be considered for the ODI squad after scoring a century in his last ODI appearance against South Africa in December 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is another strong contender. He was left out of the recent UK tour but has two centuries in his last three ODI innings, including one in his most recent appearance.

Shreyas Iyer’s absence from the West Indies ODI series could also create an opportunity for another middle-order batter.

Changes expected in bowling attack

The bowling unit could also see several changes because of the Asian Games commitments. Ravindra Jadeja could replace Axar Patel, while Mohammed Siraj and young pacers such as Mayank Yadav or Ashok Sharma could come into the picture.

Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav are also among the options available for the selectors.

Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, was another possible option but is expected to be considered for the India A series against Australia, which begins on October 6.

Rohit, Kohli and Gill set for return

Despite the selection issues, the West Indies ODI series will still have plenty of star power. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to return to the ODI side, while Shubman Gill will also be available.

With two Indian teams potentially playing in different countries during the same period, the upcoming weeks could become one of the most unusual phases in Indian cricket.