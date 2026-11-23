Rishabh Pant will have ‘chirp or two’ about Sandpapergate vs Australia during BGT, says R Ashwin

Shubman Gill's Team India will take on Australia in a five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on January 21 next year.

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Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. (Source: X)

India vs Australia 2027: Pat Cummins-led Australia will travel to India to play in a five-match for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) early next year. Shubman Gill’s Team India will be desperate to take revenge for their 3-1 series loss to the Aussies to lost the BGT, a couple of years back. The series will be held under the shadow of ‘Sandpapergate’ which is once again hogging the limelight after eight years.

Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja controversial book ‘Sabr’ followed by opener Cameron Bancroft shocking revelation has revealed that a lot of other Australian cricketers were involved in the controversy apart from David Warner, Steve Smith and Bancroft .

There is a feeling that the ‘Sandpapergate’ controversy might make its way into banter on the field in India and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant could be the one who may needle the Aussies with it.

The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series between India and Australia will be played at five Indian venues from January 21 to March 3 in 2027.

“Can I be very candid about this? I see just one character in that Indian dressing room who might have a chirp about it, which is Rishabh Pant, standing behind the stumps. He might have a chirp or two,” former India off-spinner Ravichandrn Ashwin said, when asked about the possibility of Indian players sledging Australia during the series.

“But I’d be very disappointed if I don’t see Aussies give it back, if at all, the Indian team resorts to it, because that’s what the Aussies are known for,” Ashwin said on JioStar.

Mohd. Siraj almost had Steve Smith, but Kohli’s reaction stole the show! Coming soon #BorderGavaskarTrophy | #INDvAUS starts 21st JAN 2027! https://t.co/v0NPzqEOjf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 23, 2026

Ashwin’s advise to Shubman Gill’s side is to be worried about their own dressing room. “And India have their own issues themselves in the Test setup, than be worried about the other dressing room. You take care of your cricket, you’re going to end up with good results. It will entirely be dependent on how well India start that series,” Ashwin felt.

Asked about Cricket Australia banning then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner for one year in the aftermath of the scandal, Ashwin said, “Culturally, we are very different as a country. As an Indian travelling to Australia, I’ve often admired their culture and their will to win. Those are things you imbibe from them.

“Having said that, I don’t think it’s the responsibility of the current Australian team to carry the burden of what happened in 2018. Who hasn’t made a mistake? Are we all saints sitting here? Hasn’t the world made mistakes? We’ve had world leaders who have made mistakes, and that’s just human nature. To err is human. We need to understand that people will make mistakes. As long as they own up and move on, that’s all you can ask for,” Ashwin said.

Credit to CA for banning captain and vice-captain: R Ashwin

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024 after taking 537 wickets from 106 Tests, lauded Cricket Australia for taking action and sending out a message that leaders must take accountability for their teams.

“…when it comes to Cricket Australia, I would give them credit for one thing in this case. They acted upon something like this and got their captain and vice-captain banned, sending out a message that leaders must take accountability for their teams. In the past, there have been similar instances where the ICC handed a player or a group of players a one-game or a series ban.

“But here, Cricket Australia took it to the cleaners. Australian cricketers are held to a certain code of morality and high standards, and Cricket Australia acted upon that,” Ashwin added.