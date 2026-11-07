Rohit Sharma achieves new record of most ODI sixes against New Zealand in 2nd ODI

Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma achieved a new accomplishment against New Zealand in the second ODI match of the series by becoming the player with most ODI sixes.

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Rohit Sharma's new record against New Zealand in 2nd ODI match (Image - BCCI)

Rohit Sharma made a new record during the second ODI between India and New Zealand on Saturday November 7. He became the player to hit the most sixes against New Zealand in ODI cricket. Before the match, Shahid Afridi held the record with 50 sixes. Rohit needed two more sixes to go past him. He reached the mark while scoring 23 runs off 28 balls as India chased 135 runs at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

Rohit had a poor start to the series as he scored zero in the first ODI on Wednesday November 4. But he did better in the second match. He hit his first six off Kyle Jamieson in the seventh over. He then hit another six off the same bowler in the ninth over. With these two sixes, Rohit went past Afridi’s record.

With these two sixes, Rohit took his total to 51 sixes against New Zealand in 34 innings across 36 ODIs. Before him, Shahid Afridi held the record with 50 sixes in 35 innings from 38 ODIs against the Black Caps.

After Rohit and Afridi, Chris Gayle is third on the list with 45 sixes against New Zealand. Sanath Jayasuriya is next with 41 sixes in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma has now hit the most sixes against New Zealand in ODI cricket. He has hit 51 sixes in 34 innings while playing 36 matches against the Black Caps. Before Rohit, Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi held this record with 50 sixes. Afridi hit these sixes in 35 innings across 38 matches. Rohit broke his record after hitting two sixes in the second ODI on Saturday.

Former West Indies player Chris Gayle is third on the list with 45 sixes against New Zealand. He hit them in 28 innings while playing 30 matches. Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya is in fourth place with 41 sixes. He reached this number in 45 innings across 47 matches. Both Gayle and Jayasuriya have retired from ODI cricket.

England’s Jos Buttler is next on the list with 29 sixes in 25 innings from 28 matches. India’s Virat Kohli has also hit 29 sixes against New Zealand. He has scored these sixes in 38 innings across 38 matches. Both players have the same number of sixes, but Buttler has played fewer innings to reach this number.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and former Australia player Adam Gilchrist have both hit 28 sixes against New Zealand. Fakhar has reached this number in 20 innings from 20 matches. Gilchrist took 41 innings to hit the same number of sixes in 43 matches.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan is next with 27 sixes in 22 innings from 23 matches. India’s Sachin Tendulkar is just behind him with 26 sixes in 41 innings across 42 matches. Pakistan’s Abdul Razzaq and India’s Shubman Gill have both hit 25 sixes against New Zealand. Razzaq hit them in 34 innings across 41 matches. Gill has reached the same number in just 17 innings from 17 matches.