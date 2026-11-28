Rohit Sharma back as Mumbai Indians captain: What made him accept the leadership role again?

Rohit Sharma has opened up on his return as Mumbai Indians captain, admitting that the team needs direction and must rediscover its winning culture.

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Rohit Sharma is ready to lead Mumbai Indians again (Screengrab: Mumbai Indians/X)

Rohit Sharma is ready to take charge of Mumbai Indians once again, but the former India captain knows that there is plenty of work to be done before the five-time IPL champions can return to their best. After a difficult run in recent seasons, Rohit believes the franchise needs a clear direction and a fresh approach to move forward.

The 39-year-old, who has captained Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, recently spoke about his decision to return to the captaincy role. Rohit, in an interview with Mumbai Indians, admitted he wasn’t sure if he wanted to take up the responsibility again in the first place. However, after thinking about the team’s situation, he felt he could help the franchise find its way back.

Read more: Mumbai Indians announce Rohit Sharma as their new captain for IPL 2027

“I’m not saying that this team needs me as a leader. But this team needs a direction right now. And whatever that direction is, if it is me, I’m more than happy to drive this team forward,” Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma Explains Why He Agreed To Lead Mumbai Indians Again

Rohit revealed that Mumbai Indians’ disappointing performances in recent seasons played a major part in his decision. He said the team’s struggles had affected a number of players and the franchise had to work out the problems as a team and not point fingers at any one person.

He also recalled a conversation with Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani, who approached him to discuss the team’s future and asked if he would be willing to take up the leadership role again.

The experienced batter admitted that his first reaction was not an immediate yes. He wanted time to think about whether he was ready for the challenge after everything that had happened.

Rohit believes the franchise must compete harder and take responsibility for its performances. He also pointed out that Mumbai Indians had finished near the bottom of the table in three of the last few seasons.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE…

Watch Ro in a heart-to-heart with Jatin Sapru as he talks about returning as आपला Captain, and shares a very special message for आपली Paltan! #MumbaiIndians #CaptainRo https://t.co/Lc0Bl0kjbV — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 28, 2026

Rohit Wants Mumbai Indians Players To Enjoy Their Cricket

Rather than putting pressure on the squad to win the IPL trophy straight away, Rohit wants his players to focus on enjoying the game and building a positive team environment.

He believes that performances will come naturally when players feel comfortable and enjoy being part of the team.

“The one thing that I am going to practice is not talk about trophy at all. Trophy is a very distant thing. Forget it. First enjoy it,” he said.

Rohit also stressed that Mumbai Indians must remember their successful past without depending on it. The franchise has won five IPL titles and two Champions League trophies, but he wants the current group to create its own success.

Rohit Sharma Wants To Win Back Wankhede Crowd’s Trust

The Mumbai Indians captain also spoke about the importance of the home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium. He admitted that the team’s recent results may have affected the supporters’ faith, but wants the players to earn their trust again.

“We want to earn their trust, we want to earn their faith their support,” Rohit said.

He also called on the fans to continue backing the team during a difficult period, saying their support matters most when things are not going well.