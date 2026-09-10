Rohit Sharma breaks silence on 2027 ODI World Cup future, says ‘October 2027 is far away’

Rohit Sharma has opened up on his 2027 ODI World Cup future after his strong form in 2026. Read what the India star said about the mega event.

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Rohit Sharma finally spoke about 2027 ODI World Cup plan. (Photo: ICC)

Rohit Sharma has finally addressed the growing questions over his future in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The veteran India batter, however, made it clear that he is not looking that far ahead at the moment.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on Thursday, Rohit was asked about his chances of playing in the next ODI World Cup. The 39-year-old gave a short but clear response.

“October 2027 is far away, we will see about it then,” said Rohit.

Rohit’s ODI future remains under the spotlight

Rohit has already retired from T20 internationals and Test cricket, leaving ODIs as his only international format. His future in the 50-over game has been a major talking point, especially after India’s recent tour of England.

There was also speculation that the third ODI at Lord’s could be his final international match. However, Rohit produced a stunning performance in that game, scoring 138 off 110 balls while hitting 17 fours and five sixes.

India eventually lost the match by 27 runs, but Rohit’s innings once again showed that he remains capable of making a major impact at the highest level.

Strong numbers keep Rohit in the conversation Rohit finished the three-match ODI series against England with 175 runs at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31.

His 2026 numbers have been promising too. He has scored 379 runs in nine ODI innings at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of over 99, with one century and one fifty.

Those performances have strengthened the argument that Rohit still has plenty to offer in ODI cricket.

BCCI backs Rohit Sharma

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also backed Rohit following the board’s review meeting in Mumbai. Saikia pointed to the batter’s recent performances while questioning the continued speculation over his future.

“He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England), he scored 138 runs, so why is there speculation? I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators,” Saikia told reporters.

The BCCI has also indicated that there is no immediate threat to Rohit’s place in the ODI setup, keeping his 2027 World Cup hopes alive.

Rohit begins preparation for West Indies ODIs

Rohit has already started preparing for India’s upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, which begins at home from September 27.

His media team’s Instagram handle, ‘Team Ro’, recently shared a video of the veteran batter training and practising his trademark shots. The post carried the simple caption: “Finesse.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Ro (@team45ro)

When asked about the possibility of an open-bus parade in Mumbai if India win the 2027 ODI World Cup, similar to the celebrations after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, Rohit replied, “….I do not think a bus parade would be possible now.”

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.