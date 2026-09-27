Rohit Sharma give fitting reply to West Indies pacer Jayden Seales after disastrous LBW review – Watch

Rohit Sharma smashed a massive six off Jayden Seales right after seeing an LBW appeal against him get overturned

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India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first ODI match between India and West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Sunday, September 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Pratik Koli)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma gave a quick response after surviving an LBW appeal from Jayden Seales during India’s chase against West Indies in the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Indian opener looked positive from the start and did not allow the appeal to affect his approach. After Seales and the West Indies fielders went up for an LBW shout, Rohit answered in typical fashion, taking on the next delivery and sending it over the boundary for a six.

Rohit’s aggressive approach helped India get off to a fast start while Shubman Gill played the supporting role at the other end. The two openers put together a steady partnership during the powerplay as India began the chase of 296.

Rohit also struck boundaries through the off side and looked comfortable against the West Indies pace attack. He opened his innings with a four against Seales before adding another boundary off the same bowler in the third over. He also picked up runs through the leg side as India kept the scoreboard moving.

Gill, meanwhile, settled into his innings after a quiet start. The India captain was given a reprieve when West Indies failed to hold on to a catch early in his innings. He then started finding gaps and kept the scoreboard moving alongside Rohit.

The opening pair provided India with the platform they needed in the chase. Rohit eventually departed after making 32 off 35 balls, while Gill continued to build the innings.

Survives an LBW appeal ➡️ Hits a massive six on the next ball! 🚀#RohitSharma showing how to reset in style! 🫡#INDvWI 1st ODI 👉 LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/zk2ABY21JG pic.twitter.com/ASU6zPFJvy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 27, 2026

Rohit’s innings was short but aggressive, and his six after the LBW appeal summed up his intent.

What happened in the 1st innings?

West Indies finished their 50 overs on 295/7 after being asked to bat first. John Campbell and Justin Greaves gave the visitors an excellent start, adding 135 runs for the opening wicket. Campbell scored 62 off 60 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes. Greaves followed with a maiden ODI century, making 101 off 108 balls with 12 fours.

The partnership put India under pressure in the first half of the innings, but Kuldeep Yadav eventually broke through and finished with four wickets. He dismissed Campbell and later removed Shai Hope, Justin Greaves and Jewel Andrew. Prasidh Krishna also picked up two wickets.

Amir Jangoo provided the late push for West Indies with an unbeaten 58 off 43 balls, including seven fours and a six. Roston Chase added 24, while Matthew Forde made seven. West Indies scored 295/7, giving India a target of 296.