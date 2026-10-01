Rohit Sharma opens up on ‘unique jog celebration’ after completing hundred against West Indies in 2nd ODI, says…

Legendary player Rohit Sharma opens up on his viral celebration, after completing a century against West Indies in the second ODI of the series.

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Rohit Sharma's unique celebration after 2nd ODI against WI

Team India played the second match of the ODI series against West Indies on Wednesday (September 30) at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. The match was full of chaos and suspense. The hosts still managed to win the match and register their dominance over West Indies in this series.

The Indian side showed an impressive performance in the second ODI as Indian captain Shubman Gill and legendary player Rohit Sharma displayed a sensational performance for their side in this important clash.

Indian captain Shubman Gill delivered a heroic performance for the Men in Blue as in his match-winning innings, he played an innings of 223-runs off 133 balls. In his knock, he smashed 26 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 167. He played a sensational innings for his side at the crucial moment as the target for the Indian team was 406 runs, which they completed in 43.3 overs.

Meanwhile, he was not the only one who played an impressive innings. His opening partner and legendary player, Rohit Sharma, also showcased a brilliant batting performance and dependable innings. After a while, Rohit Sharma delivered such a dominant knock with his bat.

Speaking about his innings, Rohit Sharma scored 101 runs off 75 balls. In his knock, he smashed 10 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 134. After completing his century, Rohit Sharma was seen celebrating this knock with a different and a unique jog from one end to the other.

After the match, he was asked about that celebration, to which he replied, “I keep that celebration for myself.”

“Ah, it’s for me. It’s for me. Some things are just meant to be with you. It’s not to be shared. So yeah, that was for me,” he added.

Rohit Sharma also revealed that Ravindra Jadeja was asking about his unique style of celebration. “I said I’ll tell you in the dressing room. It’s for me. But he was quite innovative. He wanted me to come and slide and jump, and that’s how he wanted me to celebrate. I said, ‘Man, after 50 overs of fielding and batting almost for 25-30 overs, I was never going to do that.”