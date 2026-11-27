Rohit Sharma set to return as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027 with coach Kieron Pollard’s nod

Former captain Rohit Sharma is set to reinstated as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027 by replacing all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

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Rohit Sharma (right) is set to replace Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Exactly three years after Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians team and went on to replace Rohit Sharma as the captain, the latter is all set to make a sensational return at the helm ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. Nita Ambani’s MI are set to officially announce the new MI captain at exactly 5.45pm on Friday evening with Rohit getting ready to replace Hardik Pandya, who has already been traded to Punjab Kings.

According to a report in Cricbuzz website, new head coach and former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard had a major say in reinstating Rohit Sharma as captain. The timing of ’5.45’ for the announcement is also significant with MI keeping the name of next captain a closely guarded secret. Rohit Sharma led MI to record 5 IPL titles and his jersey number in the league is 45 – hence the timing of announcement is 545pm.

24 hours to go ⏳ https://t.co/dXs6WQswnr — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 26, 2026

Apart from Rohit Sharma, the other cricketers who were in the race of lead MI were former India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, current Indian T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma and New Zealand white-ball skipper Mitchell Santner while pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s name was also discussed.

“The shortlist was subsequently pruned to Rohit and Suryakumar after the management concluded that it might be too early for Tilak to take over the reins. Santner, meanwhile, was ruled out on the grounds that having an overseas captain is not an ideal arrangement for an IPL side because of inherent challenges. That leaves Rohit and Suryakumar in the final reckoning, with the former the frontrunner,” the Cricbuzz report stated.

Rohit Sharma is the 2nd most successful captain in IPL

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma is the 2nd most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League. Along with MS Dhoni, he is the only captain to lead his team to 5 IPL titles.

In 158 matches in charge, Rohit Sharma has won 87, lost 67 for a winning percentage of 55.06. There are already about 12 million reels on the subject of new MI captain, reflecting high level on interest on social media.

Kieron Pollard played a big role in the final trade of Hardik Pandya as well. MI were in talks to with Rajasthan Royals to bring home Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi for Pandya. Cricbuzz report stated that RR social media team and even head coach Kumar Sangakkara had travelled to Bengaluru to meet Pandya as well.

MI began to seriously consider a trade with a fast bowler for Hardik Pandya at the insistence of new coach Pollard, who has replaced Mahela Jayawardene this season. MI were in talks with Kolkata Knight Riders and RR both with Harshit Rana and Jofra Archer the players in the mix. The five-time IPL winners finally sealed the deal with Punjab Kings because they were willing to part with Arshdeep Singh.

MI are still be open to an all-cash deal for Jaiswal, who could provide them with a long-term option for at least three auction cycles. But RR are unlikely to part with their star opener without taking a top star in return.