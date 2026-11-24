Rohit Sharma should be handed Mumbai Indians captaincy for one season, says Aakash Chopra ahead of IPL 2027

Rohit Sharma is most successful Mumbai Indians skipper, leading the franchise to record five IPL titles in his captaincy career.

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Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: All-rounder Hardik Pandya’s departure for Punjab Kings has opened the doors for a new captain to take over at Mumbai Indians for the upcoming IPL 2027 season. Speculation is rife that former India captain Rohit Sharma could make a sensational comeback and return to lead MI once again for the first time since he was replaced by Pandya ahead of IPL 2025.

Rohit has been one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League and one of only two skippers – along with MS Dhoni – to lead a franchise to record five IPL titles. Rohit has led MI in record 158 matches, winning 87 and losing 67 – the second-most number IPL games as skipper behind only Dhoni.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL 2027 Retentions’, former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Rohit Sharma should be handed over the MI captaincy for one season before the IPL 2028 Mega Auction in a couple of years time.

“MI’s core is already ready, even before the auction arrives. That is what they always do. They have let spinners go, not just Ghazanfar but Mayank Markande as well, so they will have to go shopping for spinners. They will have the money, but the availability of talent is the key, because that is always the story of a mini-auction. Supply does not equal demand, and therefore you get inflated prices. Prices are going to be inflated anyway because teams have around Rs 300 crore to spend with only a handful of slots to fill,” Aakash Chopra told JioStar.

“Mumbai are strong, even if results have not justified just how strong they are. But they still need to shop for spinners, and I think they will also need an Indian fast bowler or two. As for captaincy, they have Rohit Sharma for a one-year plan, Suryakumar Yadav leading Mumbai now, and Tilak Varma as vice-captain for the future. There is no shortage of choices for Mumbai. For now, the ideal situation would be to hand the captaincy back to Rohit for one season and once the mega auction arrives, Tilak Varma will be ready to take over from Rohit,” Chopra said about Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians Captaincy The Hitman is all set to take charge once again. Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain? MI fans, GET READY! FOR THE RAJA https://t.co/PGUkPdE4SI — Ankit Rawat 45 (@ankitrwtt045) November 24, 2026

Made sense to release Trent Boult with Arshdeep Singh coming in: Irfan Pathan

While Hardik Pandya has left the club, Team India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has joined the side from Punjab Kings via trade ahead of IPL 2027 Retention Day. But MI decided to release New Zealand pacer Trent Boult with Arshdeep Singh coming in.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan backed the move to release Boult ahead of IPL 2027 Player Auction.

“With Arshdeep Singh coming into Mumbai Indians’ bowling line-up, it makes complete sense to let Trent Boult go. Boult is an overseas left-armer, and MI now have an Indian left-armer in place. Deepak Chahar not being here is understandable because over the last five or six years, he has rarely played a full season, and MI have already secured their new-ball bowler,” Irfan Pathan told JioStar.

“I am a bit surprised about releasing Allah Ghazanfar, though, because they could have paired him with Mitchell Santner and operated with two overseas spinners from both ends. That said, Mumbai Indians are heading into the auction with a massive purse, and whenever MI enter a mini auction with a big budget, they pull off something special and unearth a player who surprises everyone. I will be very excited to see what they do, because even without these players, their bowling already looks very strong,” Pathan added.

Mumbai Indians finished in 9th place in IPL 2026 with just 4 wins in 14 matches earlier this year.