Rohit Sharma to play ODI World Cup 2027? BCCI secretary gives big update on former captain’s future

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has provided a major update on Rohit Sharma’s ODI future amid questions over his chances of playing in the 2027 World Cup.

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BCCI gives big update on Rohit Sharma’s 2027 World Cup plan. (Photo: X)

Rohit Sharma’s future in ODI cricket has once again become a major talking point as India start planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The former India captain remains active in the 50-over format, but questions have been raised over whether he will make it to the next World Cup.

Amid the ongoing discussion, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has provided an important update on Rohit’s current situation. Saikia praised the veteran opener’s form and said there is no need to fuel speculation about his future.

BCCI secretary praises Rohit Sharma’s form

Speaking after the BCCI review meeting in Mumbai, Saikia was asked about the latest situation surrounding Rohit and his chances of continuing in ODI cricket.

“Rohit Sharma is playing superbly. No need to give fodder to speculations,” Saikia was quoted as saying by sportstar.

The statement comes at a time when Rohit’s place in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup is being discussed. However, the BCCI secretary’s comments suggest that the board is happy with the batter’s current form.

Rohit still playing only ODI cricket

Rohit has already stepped away from Test and T20I cricket and is currently available only for ODIs. The 2027 World Cup is therefore an important target for the 39-year-old batter if he wants to continue his international career.

There had been speculation about Rohit’s ODI future after India’s tour of England. However, he answered some of those questions with a brilliant performance in the third ODI at Lord’s, where he scored 138 runs.

His performance showed that the veteran batter still has the ability to make a big impact at the highest level.

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2027 World Cup plans take centre stage

India have already started looking ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

With the tournament still some time away, the selectors will have to decide on the right combination and balance for the squad. Rohit’s form and fitness are likely to remain important factors in that decision.

For now, there is no official confirmation that Rohit will be part of India’s 2027 World Cup squad. The latest comments from Saikia, however, indicate that the BCCI is not treating his ODI career as a closed chapter.

The upcoming ODI series against the West Indies could provide another opportunity for Rohit to strengthen his case. His performances in the remaining ODI assignments will be closely watched as India continue their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.