Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli should play all ODI series leading up to 2027 World Cup to keep competitive edge, says WV Raman | EXCLUSIVE

In exclusive chat with India.com, WV Raman says Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should play every ODI before 2027 World Cup, shares views on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo: IANS)

Former India cricketer and coach WV Raman believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should play every ODI leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup if they are part of India’s plans for the tournament. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Raman also spoke about how India should prepare 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for international cricket and what the team needs to improve while chasing big totals.

With the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa, India have several areas to assess before finalising their plans. Raman stressed the importance of regular match practice for experienced players while urging the team management to prepare young talent with a clear purpose.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should play every ODI, says Raman

Rohit and Kohli now feature only in the ODI format for India. Raman feels that if the two senior batters are expected to play a major role in the 2027 World Cup, they should remain involved in every available ODI rather than being used selectively.

“If they’re obviously playing only the ODI format of the game, they’ve got to be playing all the ODI formats, and if the plan is to, obviously, make them be a part of the World Cup, it’s even more important that they play all the ODIs, because regardless of the kind of achievement you had so far.

“And regardless of the experience and regardless of the tenure of a player in international cricket. He’s got to be constantly playing international cricket to have that edge, the competitive edge, and also be in sync with what exactly is needed currently in international cricket and the needs of the team as well.

“So all factors considered, they should be playing all the games leading up to the World Cup. That would be my view of it,” Raman told India.com.

WV Raman on how India should handle Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Raman also shared his thoughts on how India should manage the development of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Rather than focusing on whether the youngster should be fast-tracked or protected, Raman said the priority should be to build a strong foundation before giving him a bigger role.

“See, let’s not use the terms like fast tracking or protected. We have to try and provide a solid foundation in terms of preparation, in terms of getting him ready so that once he gets in. There’s no turning back. That’s something that we got to try and do for a young cricketer. And that’s the best way to try and encourage a young, talented cricketer,” former Indian cricketer said.

Raman added that keeping Vaibhav around the squad for six to nine months could help him learn before taking on greater responsibility, provided the team has a clear plan for his development.

India’s big-run chases and 2027 World Cup preparations

Raman believes India have the batting talent required to chase big totals, but said the team’s recent problem has been giving away too many extra runs. He cautioned against making firm predictions too early, pointing out that players’ form and conditions could change before the World Cup.

“We have the batting, no doubt. It’s been a case of us giving away a few extra runs has been the problem in the recent past,” he said.

With the tournament still some time away, Raman said India must keep assessing their needs as the competition approaches. He also highlighted the importance of understanding South African conditions and adapting plans accordingly.

“So we’ll have to wait and see how things go along until then,” he added.

For Raman, the key will be to keep preparations flexible while ensuring senior players stay match-ready and young talents receive the right support before major international challenges.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand T20I series in India?

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will be LIVE and exclusive on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV starting October 22, 2026.