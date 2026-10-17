Rohit Sharma’s place in India’s 2027 World Cup plans becomes key topic in BCCI’s interview for chief selector

The BCCI is currently on the hunt to replace former chief selector Ajit Agarkar with the new candidates being asked about their views about Rohit Sharma

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The Board of Control for Cricket in INdiasearch for a new member of the senior men’s selection committee has brought Rohit Sharma’s future in ODI cricket into focus. Candidates interviewed for the vacant position were asked about the former India captain’s chances of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The interview process for the fifth selector, who will replace Ajit Agarkar, was completed on Thursday. The Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising former India internationals Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjpe, is expected to announce its decision soon.

Ramesh Powar and Salil Ankola, both former India cricketers from Mumbai, are among the candidates in contention for the role. Wasim Jaffer was also interviewed for the position.

Rohit’s future has become an important question as India prepare for the next ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027. The report stated that Agarkar’s reservations about Rohit being able to continue until the tournament became a point of disagreement with the BCCI. Agarkar did not receive an extension despite India’s success during his time as chief selector.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja set to miss out on India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans amid Axar Patel’s rise

The selectors’ recent decisions have also raised questions about India’s plans for the tournament. Yashasvi Jaiswal was left out of the squad for the second leg of the New Zealand ODI series, even though Shubman Gill will be unavailable for those matches. The decision gives Jaiswal time to prepare for the Test series but could also indicate a change in the team’s thinking about its ODI opening combination.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s selection also discussed

The candidates were also asked about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s absence from India’s T20I playing XI despite being part of the squad. The interviewers wanted to understand how the candidates would approach selection decisions involving young players.

Another question involved a hypothetical situation in which Gill was ruled out through injury. Candidates were asked to identify possible backup leaders for the Indian team.

The selection process is important because the most experienced Test player among the five chosen selectors becomes the committee’s chairman under the BCCI constitution. Pragyan Ojha, who has played 24 Tests, is currently serving as interim chief selector following Agarkar’s departure.

Jaffer, with 31 Test appearances, has played more Tests than Ojha among the candidates. However, the report suggested that the BCCI favours continuity, which could work in Ojha’s favour after his year working alongside Agarkar.