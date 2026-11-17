Inaugural Indian Premier League champions Rajasthan Royals will enter the 2027 mini-auction after a positive campaign in 2026. The Royals had finished fourth in the points table and qualified for the playoffs after winning eight of their 14 league matches.
The franchise will now look to strengthen its squad and address a few weaknesses before the next season. With the retention deadline approaching, Rajasthan will have some important decisions to make regarding its existing players.
Rajasthan Royals have had mixed results in recent IPL seasons. They reached the final in 2022 but lost to Gujarat Titans. They followed it up with a fifth-place finish in 2023 before missing the playoffs in 2024.
The 2025 season also proved disappointing, as Rajasthan finished ninth in the points table. However, they bounced back in 2026 and secured a playoff spot after finishing fourth in the league stage.
The team will look to build on that performance and compete for its second IPL title in 2027.
Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL title in 2008 under the captaincy of Shane Warne. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final to become the first champions of the tournament.
Since then, the franchise has reached the final twice, in 2022 and 2026, but has not managed to win another title.
Also Read: IPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings retained, released players list and final purse – All you need to know
RR have played 252 IPL matches, winning 123 of them. Their 2008 triumph remains the biggest achievement in the franchise’s history.
Rajasthan Royals have not announced any completed player trade for IPL 2027 as of November 15.
However, the franchise has been linked with a possible trade involving Lucknow Super Giants. Reports have suggested that Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran could be part of discussions between the two franchises, with spinner Manimaran Siddharth also reportedly involved.
No agreement has been officially confirmed so far. Rajasthan will look to strengthen its pace-bowling department ahead of the new season.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Lhuan-dre Pretorious, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Aman Rao, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma,
Adam Milne, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Shimron Hetmyer, Emanjot Chahal
Mohammed Shami, Manimaran Siddharth
Rs 27.05 crore
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