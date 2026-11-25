‘Sab chalta hai’: Abhishek Sharma forgives UAE bowler Ibrar Ahmad after heated exchange – WATCH

Abhishek Sharma and UAE pacer Ibrar Ahmad appear to have settled their on-field disagreement, with the Indian opener responding, 'sab chalta hai', in a post-match video.

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Ibrar ahmad apologised Abhishek Sharma (Image: X)

India A opener Abhishek Sharma and UAE fast bowler Ibrar Ahmad have left behind their nasty on-field spat during the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 encounter. The two cricketers were involved in a verbal exchange after Ibrar dismissed Abhishek during India’s chase against the UAE.

However, a video shared by the UAE pacer on social media showed the pair sharing a friendly conversation after the game. Abhishek appeared relaxed and made it clear that he had no hard feelings towards the bowler.

The incident had attracted attention after Ibrar gave Abhishek an aggressive send-off following his dismissal. Their latest interaction, however, showed that the matter had been settled away from the field.

Abhishek Sharma And Ibrar Ahmad Share Friendly Moment

After the match, Ibrar posted a short video on his official Instagram account featuring Abhishek. During the conversation, the UAE pacer appeared to ask the India A batter whether he was upset with him because of his behaviour on the field.

Abhishek responded with a smile and said, “sab chalta hai.” The remark suggested that the Indian opener had moved on from the incident.

The two also exchanged compliments, with Abhishek telling the UAE bowler, “Well bowled, brother.” Their friendly interaction was in contrast to the tense scenes that had taken place during the match.

Abhishek Sharma and UAE pacer Ibrar Ahmad appear to have settled their on-field disagreement, with the Indian opener responding, ‘sab chalta hai’, in a post-match video.

Bowler who sledged Abhishek apologised to him and Abhishek also says “chalta hai”. Such a heartwarming gesture by Abhishek. https://t.co/mjL9s7QOd2 — Charvi Vyas (@4Vvyas) November 24, 2026

What Happened Between Abhishek Sharma And Ibrar Ahmad?

The incident happened while India were chasing down 250 against UAE. Abhishek started aggressively, hitting a four and a six before Ibrar dismissed him for 12 off just five deliveries in the fourth over.

The UAE pacer trapped the left-handed batter leg-before-wicket. Abhishek was unhappy with the decision and exchanged words with Ibrar after the bowler gave him a fiery send-off. A few UAE players also got involved, prompting the on-field umpire to step in and separate the players.

This is how unnecessary India-Pakistan on field spats can have repercussions beyond the game. Ibrar Ahmed, the boy from Waziristan, was wrong to make that send-off gesture towards Abhishek Sharma. But when this becomes normal in Indo-Pak games, don’t be surprised if it spills over into other matches involving players of both origins. https://t.co/WxraFV28a4 — Pavilion Post (@CricinsightsX) November 24, 2026

Abhishek’s early dismissal did not affect India’s chase, as his opening partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a stunning innings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 204 Powers India A To Victory

Sooryavanshi smashed 204 runs off just 53 balls, hitting 28 sixes and seven fours. His explosive knock guided India Chased down the target of 250 runs in just 14.2 overs to win the match by seven wickets.

While Abhishek had a brief outing with the bat, the post-match video showed that he and Ibrar had no issues carrying their on-field disagreement beyond the match.