Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane to get THIS special honour at Wankhede Stadium, MCA takes big decision

MCA has made a big decision involving Wankhede Stadium, with this special honour planned for three legendary names of Mumbai cricket.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/sachin-tendulkar-ajinkya-rahane-to-get-lounges-named-after-them-at-wankhede-stadium-mca-takes-big-decision-8522957/ Copy

Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) (Photo: IANS)

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to honour three of Mumbai cricket’s well-known names by naming designated lounges at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane and late Madhav Mantri.

The decision was taken during the MCA’s annual general meeting on Friday. Along with the move to honour the former cricketers, the association also approved a major increase in its subsidy corpus for affiliated clubs, taking it to Rs 500 crore over the next 10 years.

Tendulkar and Rahane have played important roles in Mumbai and Indian cricket over the years. Tendulkar is one of the biggest names in Indian cricket, while Rahane recently brought an end to his international career after a long stint with the national team.

Madhav Mantri, who also served as Mumbai captain and later became the president of the MCA, will also have a lounge named after him. Mantri played four Tests for India during his career.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik confirmed that designated spaces will be created for the three former cricketers.

“We have decided to allocate a designated lounge for them. We have appointed a three-member committee joined by secretaries,” Naik said.

The committee includes MCA vice-president Jitendra Awhad, apex council member Milind Narvekar and advocate Ujwal Nikam. It will be involved in the process of finalising the arrangements for the lounges.

MCA increases club support to Rs 500 crore

The MCA also took a major decision regarding financial support for its affiliated clubs. The association has increased the subsidy corpus to Rs 500 crore for the next 10 years.

The move is aimed at helping clubs improve grassroots cricket across Mumbai. The funds can be used for areas such as equipment, logistics, maintaining facilities and developing young talent.

The MCA had earlier approved a Rs 100 crore subsidy corpus in April. However, the association has now increased the overall amount significantly to provide stronger long-term support to its clubs.

Naik explained the reason behind the increase, saying, “In the last AGM we had made it Rs 100 crore but this time we have made it Rs 500 crore for our grassroots cricket and clubs. Sometimes they use it for logistics, or for equipment.”

More decisions taken at AGM

The MCA AGM also saw a few other administrative decisions. Former chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Amjad Sayed has been appointed as the association’s ombudsman.

Meanwhile, the MCA’s cricket committee will continue in its current role. Raju Kulkarni remains the president, while Sangita Katware and Preeti Dimri continue as members.

The decision to name lounges after Tendulkar, Rahane and Mantri adds another special connection between the three former Mumbai cricket figures and Wankhede Stadium, a venue that has hosted several memorable moments in Indian cricket.