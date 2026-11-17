Sachin Tendulkar donates 25 bats, including his first-ever to MCA’s Sharad Pawar cricket museum

The MCA had to wait for almost a year to put Sachin Tendulkar's memorabilia on the new Sharad Pawar cricket museum

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Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar speaks during the unveiling of the 'Batography' exhibition at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Former India captain and the all-time batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar, donated 25 of his precious bats to the Mumbai Cricket Association’s cricket museum yesterday in the presence of his family and several MCA officials. The collection will represent the museum’s new section, which is dedicated to honour the legacy of Tendulkar.

The occasion took place on Monday, November 16, the very day Sachin Tendulkar played his last Test match for India 13 years ago. Tendulkar had taken the field for the last time against the West Indies in front of home support at the iconic seaside Wankhede Stadium.

The MCA had originally approached Sachin Tendulkar for his prized possessions last year, but the cricketing body had to wait for an entire year to get those. That was because Tendulkar was caught up in his son Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding at that time.

Tendulkar revealed that his house was also under renovation at that time and that’s why the wait became longer than expected. However, when the time came, the MCA cricket museum lit up with the legendary former batter’s bats, gloves and notes among other equipment which helped him become one of the most successful run-scorers.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar unveils the ‘Batography’ section, featuring 25 of his bats, at the MCA Sharad Pawar Museum. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/JWDSfDMA0O — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2026

On the occasion, MCA president Ajinkya Naik spoke about the idea behind the “Batography” exhibition, claiming that the visitors will get a first-hand experience of the Sachin Tendulkar’s journey, through his bats, over the years.

“Through Batography, we are bringing a unique dimension to the MCA Museum, allowing visitors to experience the story behind the milestones through the very instruments with which they were created,” Ajinkya Naik said.

Naik further expressed his gratitude to Tendulkar for choosing to donate his memorabilia to the MCA. “We are honoured that Sachin has chosen to share these prized possessions with the MCA, ensuring that this extraordinary legacy remains accessible to generations of cricket lovers,” Naik concluded.

Part of my body

While speaking in the event, Sachin Tendulkar claimed that the 25 bats he donated, to the MCA, are an extension of his body and asked the museum to take care of it. In fact, Tendulkar also gave away his first-ever bat that he had received from his elder sister, who brought it all the way from Jammu and Kashmir.

“It’s an extension of my body. So, I’m giving you a part of my body. Please take care of it,” Tendulkar said.

What is Batography all about?

The Batography exhibition, which is on display at the MCA cricket museum, is an initiative aimed at preserving and celebrating Sachin Tendulkar’s contribution over the years. Fans and viewers will get the chance to see the former batter’s bats, helmets, pads, gloves and handwritten notes from his playing days.