Sachin Tendulkar gives valuable advice to Indian batters for Test series against New Zealand, says patience will be key

India will play two Tests against New Zealand after the conclusion of the five-match ODI series

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Sachin Tendulkar during a promotional event. (Photo: IANS)

Former India cricketer, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has shared some valuable suggestions to the current Indian batters who are touring New Zealand for a nearly two-month long an all-format series. It all began with five T20Is, which the hosts won by 3-2.

The second leg of the tour has also begun with New Zealand hosting India at the Eden Park in Auckland for the first of a five-match ODI series. The Kiwis have posted a target of 186 for the Indian team after Arshdeep Singh’s 4/70 restricted the hosts for just 185.

The ODI series will be followed by a crucial two-match Test series and that will be the real test for the Indian batters. Ahead of the red-ball series, Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 2437 runs against the Kiwis, asked the players to strictly follow a couple of things.

Tendulkar pointed out the bowling friendly conditions in New Zealand, claiming that the cool weather and grassy pitch makes it very difficult for the batters.

“In New Zealand, cooler temperatures keep the surface fresh, and if there’s enough grass on the pitch, bowlers can have a field day, especially with an upright seam,” Tendulkar said.

In order to curb the wind and the surface, Tendulkar asked the Indian batters to keep their bodies close to the ball, trust their forward defence since hitting on the rise could be difficult. Patience will be the key for the batters.

“The wind also favours fast bowlers. As a batter, you need to keep the ball close to your body, play it late and trust your front-foot defence. Hitting on the rise can be challenging, so patience and waiting for the right scoring opportunities are key,” he added.

When it comes to Test cricket, Sachin Tendulkar asked the batters to remain calm and respect the line and lengths, since it is far more difficult in the longest format as compared to the ODIs. Tendulkar also explained that batters can afford to play late cuts towards third man but if they do so in the red-ball format, then they will be back to the pavilion.

“In Test cricket the important thing is to slow down everything in your head and start respecting line and length more than you would in ODIs. In ODIs you have the liberty of playing a ball to third man and going to the non-striker’s end, but in Test cricket, you can go back to the pavilion,” Tendulkar concluded.

When will the Test series begin?

The 1st Test is slated to start from November 19 while the 2nd Test starts from 27 November onwards.