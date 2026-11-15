Sachin Tendulkar recreates iconic childhood picture with first cricket bat on 37th international debut anniversary

Sachin Tendulkar marked 37 years since his international debut by recreating an iconic childhood picture with his first cricket bat, taking fans back to the beginning of his legendary journey.

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Sachin Tendulkar recreates his childhood photograph with the first cricket bat. (Photo: SachinTendulkar/X)

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took fans down the memory lane as he revisited a special milestone of his career. On the 37th anniversary of his international debut, the former India batter recreated one of his most popular childhood pictures, holding the first cricket bat he ever owned.

Tendulkar reminisced about the early days of his cricketing journey, while sharing the recreated image on social media. The image showed him with the same bat that featured in his childhood photograph, reminding the fans of how his journey from a young cricket enthusiast turned into one of the greatest careers in the sport.

Sachin Tendulkar Makes Special Post On 37th Debut Anniversary

Tendulkar made his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi on November 15, 1989. He was only 16 years and 205 days old at the time, becoming one of the youngest players to represent India at the international level.

The former India captain chose the occasion to recreate a childhood photograph that has remained special for cricket fans over the years. The original image showed a young Sachin with long hair, holding a bat and preparing to face a delivery.

Sharing the new picture, Tendulkar wrote, “Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!” (The first thing is that even after 49 years, it’s still with me!)”.

Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!❤️ https://t.co/kuRzxTfOoF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2026

The post received attention from fans, many of whom have followed his journey from a teenage debutant to a global cricket icon.

Tendulkar held the record as India’s youngest international cricketer for several years. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went past that mark earlier this year when he made his T20I debut in England at the age of 15 years and 99 days.

A Career Full Of Records And Historic Milestones

Still Tendulkar is the highest run getter in international cricket with 34,357 runs in all formats. He also holds the record for the most centuries in both Test and ODI cricket, with 51 and 49 hundreds, respectively.

He scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, including 51 centuries and 68 fifties. His tally of 200 Test appearances remains the highest by any player in the format.

In ODIs, Tendulkar collected 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83. His record includes 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. He was also the first batter to score a double century in men’s ODI cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar’s World Cup Legacy

Tendulkar was part of the World Cup winning team of India in 2011, a moment which fulfilled his long-cherished dream of holding the trophy. He has scored 2,278 runs in 45 World Cup matches at an average of 56.95, including six hundreds and 15 fifties.

Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 but years later his records and impact continue to inspire generations of cricketers.