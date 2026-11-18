Sachin Tendulkar’s emotional tribute to MS Dhoni, says ‘Something special about his power hitting’

Sachin Tendulkar shares an emotional message for MS Dhoni after his IPL retirement, recalling his early power-hitting days in Bangladesh and revealing what he told Sourav Ganguly about the CSK legend.

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Sachin Tendulkar's emotional tribute to MS Dhoni

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared a very emotional message for MS Dhoni after the former captain announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. Dhoni ended his 19-year long IPL playing career on November 17.

A day after the announcement, Sachin took to X and recalled how he first saw Dhoni’s special talent many years ago in Bangladesh. Chennai Super Kings have also confirmed that Dhoni will now continue with the team as a mentor from IPL 2027.

Sachin Recalled Dhoni’s Early Days

Sachin remembered the time when Dhoni was very new to international cricket. He said he was watching MS bat in Bangladesh and he immediately knew that this player was different.

Sachin revealed that he even told the then India captain Sourav Ganguly about Dhoni’s power. He felt that Dhoni had a natural gift for big hitting which was very rare.

The post quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it a tribute from one legend to another.

Sachin’s Full Message For Dhoni

In his post on X on November 18, Sachin wrote a beautiful message for his former teammate. The quote is as follows: “I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have. It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You’ve given Indian cricket your very best, and it’s been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!”

A Special Dressing Room Bond

Sachin and Dhoni played together for India for nine years. Sachin was a senior player when Dhoni made his ODI debut in 2004. Later, Dhoni became the captain in 2007-08 and Sachin played under his leadership for a long time.

Sachin said it was a real joy sharing the dressing room with Dhoni. Both were part of many historic moments for India, including the 2011 World Cup win which was led by Dhoni.

End Of An Era In IPL

MS Dhoni’s journey with IPL started in 2008 when Chennai Super Kings bought him for a then-record price of $1.5 million in the first auction and made him captain.

He is one of the most successful captains in IPL history. His last IPL match was against Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season. He missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to a calf injury.

CSK announced on Tuesday, just before the IPL 2027 retention deadline, that Dhoni will retire as a player and take up a mentoring role with the franchise. The team also organized a special drone-show tribute on November 18 to celebrate his career and his iconic number seven jersey.