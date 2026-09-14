Sahej Dhawan lifts Naman Dhir’s Amritsar Soormas to Sher-E-Punjab 2026 title triumph

Sahej Dhawan's impressive batting performance helped Naman Dhir's Amritsar Soormas to win the Sher-E-Punjab 2026 title. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Amritsar Soormas wins Sher-E-Punjab 2026

Amritsar Soormas showcased their impressive performance in the Sher-E-Punjab tournament as they showed dominance over Ludhiana Lions and defeated them by 8 wickets in this match to lift the title of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League powered by Punjab Kings at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions’ playing XI for finals

Amritsar Soormas (Playing XI): Sahaj Dhawan(w), Jashanpreet Singh, Naman Dhir(c), Abhay Choudhary, Mayank Markande, Ishmeet Singh Sandhu, Jaipartap Singh Johal, Deepin Chitkara, Shubham Rana, Sahil Khan, Akash Pandey

Ludhiana Lions (Playing XI): Bikramjeet Singh, Abhijeet Garg, Karteek Sharma, Salil Arora(w/c), Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Madhav Singh Pathania, Krish Bhagat, Rajvir Jaswal, Kartik Chadha, Jassinder Singh, Sahil Bhaskar

Mayank Markande and Sahej Dhawan’s heroics guides Amritsar Soormas to title triumph

Amritsar Soormas had won the toss and decided to bowl first in the match. For Ludhiana Lions, Abhijeet Garg and Bikramjeet Singh opened the innings, where Bikramjeet Singh lost his wicket early in this match for 1 run. Meanwhile, Abhijeet Garg played some impressive shots in the match to heal from the first wicket setback. He scored 37 runs off 32 balls, including 6 fours.

After his dismissal, Ludhiana Lions faced difficulties scoring runs in the match as they started losing their wickets in the match. Skipper Salil Arora also failed to deliver his contribution for the team as he was dismissed for 1 run off 4 balls in this match.

Players like Madhav Pathania and Harish Kumar helped the team to score some runs with their fighting knocks. Speaking about their innings, Madhav scored 21 runs off 18 balls. Meanwhile, Harish Kumar scored 22 runs off 18 balls. Their efforts helped Ludhiana Lions to score 142 runs in the match as they got bowled out.

For Amritsar Soormas, players like Mayank Markande showcased an outstanding performance as he took a three-wicket-haul for his side in the four overs and conceded 17 runs. Each bowler got the wickets in this match, which became a major problem for their rivals in this match.

Now, it’s time to know Amritsar Soormas’ batting performance in this match, they lost Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu’s wicket early in this match as he was dismissed for 2 runs off 5 balls. Meanwhile, Sahaj Davinder Pal Dhawan and skipper Naman Dhir also showcased impressive batting performances in this match. Sahaj Davinder Pal Dhawan scored 63 runs off 53 balls. In the knock, it included seven fours and one six at a strike rate of 118. Rahul Kumar also gave a finishing touch as he scored 42 runs off 30 balls, including two fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 140 and helped Amritsar Soormas to win the match and the title of the Sher-E-Punjab 2026.