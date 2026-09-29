Sairaj Bahutule confirms Ravindra Jadeja part of ODI plans, special stress will be given on fielding and India’s preparation for ODI World Cup

Sairaj Bahutule stated that most of the boxes are ticked for India as they prepare for next year's ICC Cricket World Cup 2027

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India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule addresses the media ahead of the second One Day International (ODI) match against West Indies at Barsapara ACA Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Ahead of the second one-day between India and West Indies tomorrow at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule sat in front of the media and spoke in depth about Ravindra Jadeja’s future in the ODI side, Axar Patel’s role and just how complete the national side is looking in the build-up to next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup.

Bahutule said Ravindra Jadeja remains in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup with his value as an all-rounder still being considered alongside Axar Patel. Jadeja returned to the ODI side for the West Indies series after missing the previous assignments against Afghanistan and England.

“With Axar also being around, the tournaments or series which we play in the coming time, we will be able to assess performances or who can be of utility,” Sairaj Bahutule said on the eve of the second ODI between India and West Indies

Jadeja’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball continues to make him an important option. Bahutule also pointed to the all-rounder’s experience as something that could work in his favour as India assess their options ahead of the World Cup.

“For me, he has always been a utility player. He is somebody who can contribute with the bat as well as with the ball. He has definitely improved as a bowler over the last six months,” Bahutule added.

Jadeja had also impressed during India’s recent Test series in Sri Lanka, where he picked up eight wickets. Bahutule felt the performance showed that the left-arm spinner remains effective with the ball.

“I thought in the Test matches he bowled really well in Sri Lanka, as well as now with the ODIs. It is just the first game after a long period, but he has done well,” he said.

While Jadeja remains part of the discussion, Bahutule also backed Kuldeep Yadav after the spinner played a key role in India’s first ODI against West Indies. Kuldeep finished with 4/40 and changed the game with a spell that saw him dismiss Shai Hope, Justin Greaves and Jewel Andrew in the space of six deliveries.

Bahutule described Kuldeep as a match-winner for India and highlighted the value of having a wrist-spinner in the team. He also said Kuldeep continues to work on areas of his game that he feels need improvement.

“Kuldeep has always been a match winner for India. There are certain aspects where he feels that he needs to improve. He will go into the nets, work at it, and there are aspects where he is very confident about because he has been a part of this team for years,” Bahutule said.

He also praised Kuldeep’s preparation in the English County season and the experience he picked up there. “Being a wrist spinner, a Chinaman bowler definitely adds value to the team,” he said.

The ongoing West Indies series is also being used to look at players such as Naman Dhir. With several players unavailable because of their Asian Games commitments and Hardik Pandya injured, India has made changes to their combinations.

Naman made his ODI debut in the opening match, giving the team another player to assess as it continues to work on its options ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Bahutule said India are using these matches to understand which players can fit into different roles. He added that the team has already covered most of the areas it needs to address with the remaining work largely centred on finding the right combination for the conditions in South Africa.

These series are a good opportunity for us to also see different type of combinations we can have in the team.

India building up well for the ODI World Cup next year

When asked about how is the national side building up for the ICC ODI World Cup next year, Bahutule confidently said that most boxes are ticked. He stated that there is a good mix of experience and youth in the team and that newcomers will get opportunities as days go by.

“Moving ahead is going to be again (about) the combination which is ideal for the conditions in South Africa. Most of the boxes are ticked. We have in our squad, there is a lot of experience, there is a lot of youth coming up. Opportunities also are there for a lot of these guys who are knocking at the doors,” Bahutule said.

Focus on fielding

Special stress will also be given on India’s fielding under the lights as dew makes it difficult for the fielders. “Fielding is something which we constantly are trying to see how we can improve as much as possible. Because it’s not easy under light, sometimes when the dew comes in, it is a challenge,”

The spin bowling coach concluded by claiming that India are moving in the right direction. “I think we are moving in the right direction and headspace,” Bahutule concluded.