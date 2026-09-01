Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Doseja help North Zone take 139-run lead over South Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026 semis

Sanat Sangwan and Ayush Doseja scored crucial runs as North Zone took a 139-run lead over South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Doseja power North Zone to 139-run lead over South Zone

Day 3 of the North Zone vs South Zone match has been completed. The day was little on North Zone’s side as they were leading by 139 runs after the end of day 3.

On Day 2, star Indian player and South Zone captain, Tilak Varma played a great innings for his side as he completed his century for his side. He smashed some great boundaries at a crucial time.

Sanat Sangwan’s 76, Ayush Doesja’s fifty keep North Zone in control

However, after his dismissal, his side’s wickets weren’t able to put a good score on the board, and they were bowled out for 312 runs. In this innings, star players Tilak Varma and Shreyas Gopal played a massive role for their side as their impressive partnership and runs put a good amount of pressure on their opponents.

Meanwhile, Kanhaiya Wadhawan’s side got a chance to begin their second innings on Day 3. Speaking about their innings, Qamran Iqbal and Sanat Sangwan opened the innings for their side. Qamran Iqbal lost his wicket early as Kavuri Saiteja dismissed him for 4 runs only.

On the other hand, his opening partner Sanat Sangwan played a vital role for his side with some cracking boundaries and a calm innings. If we discuss his innings, he played an innings of 76 runs off 148 balls. In his knock, he smashed eight fours.

North Zone continued their strategy and dominance in the batting as Ayush Sumit Doseja also played a short but good innings for his side. He scored 52 runs off 76 balls, including five fours.

North Zone take 139-run lead as South Zone bowlers impress on Day 3

The same mindset and strategy was adapted by Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad and captain Kanhaiya Wadhawan as they scored plenty of runs and saved their wickets. But, South Zone’s bowlers also showcased an impressive bowling performance for their side as M.D. Nidheesh, Kavuri Saiteja and Shreyas Gopal shook their opponents with their wicket-taking ability as three of them took three wickets each on Day 3.

For North Zone, Nishant Sandhu and Anshul Kamboj are playing for them. Nishant Sandhu is playing on 20 runs off 54 balls. On the other hand, Anshul Kamboj is playing with a score of 29 runs off 23 balls. Their impressive performance helped North Zone to get a lead of 139 runs after the end of Day 3.