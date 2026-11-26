Sanjay Manjrekar faces backlash on social media over comments on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 204

Sanjay Manjrekar faces social media backlash after questioning modern white-ball cricket following Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking 204 against UAE.

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Sanjay Manjrekar faces criticism over his comments on Sooryavanshi's 204. (Photo: X)

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has been trolled on social media over his comments on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s brilliant double century against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The 15-year-old Indian batter smashed 204 runs off just 53 balls, hitting 28 sixes and seven fours in a remarkable display of power-hitting.

But Manjrekar’s comments on the changing nature of white-ball cricket did not go down well with a section of cricket fans. His reaction did not go down well with many users who said that Sooryavanshi’s historic achievement deserves appreciation, not criticism of the format.

Why Did Sanjay Manjrekar Face Backlash On Social Media?

After Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking innings, Manjrekar took to X to praise the youngster but also raised concerns about the growing advantage batters enjoy in limited-overs cricket.

“There is something special about Vaibhav, no doubt about that. But what he did is another reminder of the ridiculous stage white ball cricket has reached. It’s a fallacy to think that this is what fans want. It’s a game of bat & ball. Not just bat,” Manjrekar posted on X.

There is something special about Vaibhav no doubt about that. But what he did is another reminder of the ridiculous stage white ball cricket has reached. It’s a fallacy to think that this is what fans want. It’s a game of bat & ball. Not just bat. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 25, 2026

His comments quickly attracted reactions from cricket followers. Several users disagreed with his views and felt that he was focusing too much on the problems of modern cricket instead of celebrating the teenager’s extraordinary performance.

One user wrote, “With due respect Sanjay sir, it was a 50 over game, the opposition put a respectable total on the board, one of their batsmen got a hundred, Abhishek failed so did Prabhsimran!”

Another user also questioned Manjrekar’s criticism and said that the young boy’s achievement should be celebrated without any unnecessary analysis.

However, not everyone disagreed with the former India batter, as some users supported his concerns about the growing imbalance between bat and ball.

Sooryavanshi produced his incredible innings while chasing UAE’s target of 250 runs in the Rising Stars Asia Cup match in Doha.

The left-handed batsman scored his century in 28 balls and his double century in 52 balls. His innings included 28 sixes and seven fours, the most explosive batting display in List A cricket.

The youngster also set records for the fastest century and double century in List A cricket. His 28 sixes were another major highlight of the innings.

UAE scored 249/8 in their 50 overs. Harpreet Singh scored an impressive 130 runs. But Sooryavanshi’s batting turned the contest on its head.

India A chased down the target in just 14.2 overs, finishing at 254/3 to secure a seven-wicket victory.

Sooryavanshi was praised for his record-breaking performance but Manjrekar’s remarks have ignited a broader debate on the bat-ball balance in contemporary white-ball cricket.