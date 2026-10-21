Sanju Samson books entire cinema hall to watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 with team, family

Sanju Samson books an entire cinema hall to watch Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 with his family, friends and Indian team members. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Sanju Samson books entire Theatre for Jailer 2 (Image - BCCI)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has often faced questions about his place in the Indian team. But many fans and experts believe he is a very talented player. Samson is also a big fan of famous actor Rajinikanth. He showed his love for the actor by booking a full cinema hall to watch his new film, Jailer 2.

Samson wanted to watch the film with his family, friends, and teammates. So, he booked the entire hall to watch the movie with them.

“I love watching Rajini sir’s movies, and I always look forward to his next film. So, I’m actually a day late. I try to watch as many of his movies as possible. Yesterday, we had an event in Delhi, which is why I couldn’t watch it,” Samson said.

“But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I’ve invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I’m very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen,” he added.

Samson also said that some Indian team players who understand Tamil would join him to watch the film. “Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming,” he stated.

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Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the next part of Rajinikanth’s hit film Jailer, which came out in 2023. Rajinikanth plays Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired police officer who returns to action. The film has action scenes, fights, and music that fans will enjoy. Rajinikanth is known for his unique style, and his fans are excited to see him in the film again.

Many fans across India are waiting to watch Jailer 2. The film has gained a lot of attention because of Rajinikanth’s popularity. People are excited to see him return to the big screen in his famous role. His films often bring many fans to cinemas, and Jailer 2 has also created a lot of buzz. Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is among his fans. Samson has shown his love for the actor by booking an entire cinema hall to watch the film with his family, friends, and teammates.