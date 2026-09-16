Sanju Samson’s wife Charulatha shares THIS special message after star India opener’s explosive knock vs Afghanistan

Sanju Samson’s wife Charulatha Remesh shared a special Instagram message after his explosive knock against Afghanistan in the second T20I. Scroll down to read her message.

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Team India opener Sanju Samson. (Photo: IANS)

Star India opener Sanju Samson’s wife, Charulatha Remesh, shared a heartwarming Instagram story after her husband’s explosive innings in the second T20I against Afghanistan. Samson smashed 57 off just 22 balls to help India seal a seven-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Team India chased down the target of 160 with 31 balls to spare and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sanju Samson produces fastest T20I fifty

The 31-year old was at his destructive best during the chase. Samson smashed explosive seven fours and four sixes and brought up his fifty in just 20 balls, the fastest fifty of his T20I career.

Along with Abhishek Sharma, who scored 39 off 19 balls, Samson added 88 runs off just 38 balls for the opening wicket. The partnership gave India a flying start and made the chase look comfortable.

Samson finished with a strike rate of over 259 before he was dismissed. His aggressive knock took pressure off India’s middle order and helped the team cruise towards the target.

Sanju Samson’s wife posts ‘Thangam Sir’

Soon after the match, Charulatha shared an Instagram story featuring Samson’s post. She added a short message: “Thangam Sir.”

The sweet message quickly caught the attention of fans, with many appreciating the couple’s special bond.

Mohammad Kaif praises Samson’s ability

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif also praised Samson while speaking to Cricbuzz. He said the Kerala batter has immense skill and ability but needs to show more consistency.

“Everyone knows the kind of potential and skill Samson has, and there is no better player against spin than him. He knows how to hit Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi for sixes, everyone knows about his dominance against spin. I think his problem is scoring consistently. If he does that, no harm will ever come to him.

“No one will ever raise a question again. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a great talent, but he will remain benched. The 3-4 poor knocks that follow after a big score like a 100, that is where Samson needs to work on. So, I think today’s innings will relieve some pressure,” Kaif said.

Samson eyes strong finish to series

Chennai Super Kings opener has now scored 1,499 runs in 68 T20Is at a strike rate of 158.12. His latest innings will give him confidence ahead of the third and final match of the series on Thursday.