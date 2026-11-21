Sarfaraz Khan reveals how Gambhir stood by him during dressing-room leak controversy, says ‘He was the first to call me’

Star player Sarfaraz Khan opened up about how Gautam Gambhir supported him after the dressing-room leak controversy. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Sarfaraz Khan revealed how Gautam Gambhir stood by him after the dressing-room leak controversy (Image - X)

Sarfaraz Khan has said that India head coach Gautam Gambhir was the first person to call him and support him after he was accused of sharing information from the Indian dressing room. The issue caused a lot of pain to him and his family.

The Mumbai batter was accused of sharing team details during India’s 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia.

The 29-year-old said he felt very hurt by the accusations. He said he was even more upset because his parents and wife also had to face a difficult time.

“I had to switch off my phone. GG sir (Gautam Gambhir) called me two days later. He told me that these are useless talks and not to get involved in such politics and focus on my game,” he told former India opener Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“I told him that I can understand that, but my father (Naushad) is sad, and even my wife has been crying.”

“GG sir then spoke to my father and told him to stop giving importance to such talks and let Sarfaraz play cricket, as he is a good cricketer. He told my father to call him if he needed any help. He was the first one to call me,” he added.

The allegations came when reports of problems in the Indian dressing room during the Australia tour started coming out.

Gautam Gambhir was not happy with the team’s performance. Reports also said that he had scolded the players after India’s loss in the fourth Test in Melbourne.

Sarfaraz was part of the Indian team for the five-Test series but did not get a chance to play. He said he was shocked when he heard the allegations after coming back home.

At that time, he was recovering from an injury and was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his recovery.

“I was hurt. As soon as my flight landed, I started getting calls and messages,” he said.

“A lot was written on social media. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy had ended 25-30 days ago. I was hit during the BGT, and I went to NCA for rehab. Suddenly, news of allegations that I had leaked dressing-room information started circulating. I was wondering whom I should speak to.”

Sarfaraz denied sharing any team information and said he got more chances to play for India later.

“Whom should I tell? Nothing of this sort happened, and if it were the case, I would not have been selected for the India A team and then for the Sri Lanka series. I don’t know who said this. I was feeling bad, and when I called someone, my call was not answered. It was a bad time for my family.

“My life was full of struggle, and I was ready to face it. I feel bad for my father, mother, wife and brother. Even a small thing turns big on social media. I heard a saying long ago: If you can’t spoil someone’s work, spoil their name. The work will get spoiled automatically.”