Shafali Verma 64 off 40: Three dropped chances cost Bangladesh as India reach Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final

Shafali Verma smashed 64 off 40 balls after being dropped three times as India beat Bangladesh by 40 runs to reach the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final.

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India beat Bangladesh to reach Asia Cup 2026 final. (Photo: BCCI Women)

Shafali Verma made Bangladesh pay heavily for three missed chances as India secured a comfortable 40-run win to book their place in the Women’s Asia Cup final on Thursday. The India opener smashed a fluent 64 off 40 balls and played the key role in helping her team post 149 for six on a difficult batting surface.

Bangladesh had several chances to remove Shafali, but each miss proved costly. The aggressive batter was dropped on 6, 11 and 56 before completing a crucial half-century. Her innings included three sixes and came at a strike rate of 160.

Bangladesh could pay dearly for this. Watch #INDvBAN in the #DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 Semi-Final LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NotAGentlemansGame pic.twitter.com/doKhN8cRbZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 10, 2026

Shafali takes advantage of Bangladesh’s mistakes

Batting was not easy on the slow pitch, with most of India’s batters finding it difficult to score quickly. Shafali, however, looked comfortable and attacked the Bangladesh bowlers from the start.

She used different strokes to keep the scoreboard moving, including a front-foot pull against Marufa Akter, a reverse sweep and powerful shots down the ground against the spinners.

India reached 45 for one during the powerplay but found it difficult to increase the scoring rate through the middle overs. Pratika Rawal made 20 off 24 balls, while Richa Ghosh added 21 off 16.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 24 off 28 balls. She struggled early in her innings, scoring only four runs from her first 16 deliveries, but finished strongly with two sixes.

India’s spinners shut down Bangladesh

Chasing 150, Bangladesh never looked close to the required run rate. Opener Juairiya Ferdous scored 14 off 18 balls, while Dilara Akter made 21 off 26.

Both openers were dismissed while trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary. Kranti Gaud took a fine running catch to remove Akter.

India’s spin attack then took control of the chase. Deepti Sharma finished with 3/26, while Shree Charani and Prema Rawat picked up one wicket each. Bangladesh ended their 20 overs at 109 for seven.

India’s fielding was not perfect, though, with Pratika Rawal dropping a couple of catches, adding to a day where four chances went down overall.

India into another Asia Cup final

The result sends India into another Women’s Asia Cup final. They will face either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the title clash scheduled for Sunday.

India are the most successful team in the tournament, having won seven titles, including four in the 50-over format and three in T20 cricket.