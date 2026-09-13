Shafali Verma creates history in Women’s Asia Cup 2026 finals against Sri Lanka, breaks teammate’s record

Star Indian player Shafali Verma achieved a huge milestone in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 finals against Sri Lanka, breaking her teammate's record. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Shafali Verma achieves huge record vs Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup 2026 final

The final match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, is being played between India and Sri Lanka as both teams are looking for a victory in this match.

India vs Sri Lanka’s squad Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Mandhana and Shafali’s explosive opening stand helps India post 183/5 against Sri Lanka

Team India had won the toss and decided to bat first in this match. For the Indian team, star Indian players Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma began the innings and gave an outstanding start to their innings. Both batters started the team’s innings with an attacking approach, which helped them to give a major setback to their rivals.

Their impressive batting performance and hitting ability created many problems for Sri Lanka’s bowling attack. Speaking about their performances in this match, Smriti Mandhana scored 59 runs off 39 balls, including five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 151.

Meanwhile, her opening partner and star batter Shafali Verma also put massive pressure on Sri Lanka’s bowling attack by displaying such an incredible batting performance. Shafali Verma scored 68 runs off 39 balls. In her knock, she smashed 9 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 174.

Not only this, Shafali Verma also achieved a huge milestone in her career in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 as she scored her half-century off 24 balls, which helped her to become the player to smash fastest fifty in the Women’s Asia Cup.

Shafali is bringing the thunder today. ⚡ Watch #INDvSL in the Final of the #DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NotAGentlemansGame pic.twitter.com/NKsHImpMh5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 13, 2026

The impressive fact is, she broke her opening partner Smriti Mandhana’s record, who hit a 25-ball fifty against the same opponent in 2022. Their impressive batting performance helped the Women in Blue to put 183 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets against Sri Lanka.